The average American consumes 80 pounds of sugar per year
10-21-2024

Sanjana Gajbhiye
Earth.com staff writer

If you’ve ever found yourself reaching for another piece of candy or topping up your coffee with an extra spoonful of sugar, you are not alone.

The average American consumes a whopping 36,000 grams of sugar each year. That’s the equivalent of 80 pounds of sugar intake – about as heavy as an entire medium-sized dog.

Sugar intake across the nation

Talker Research conducted the study on behalf of Hint Water. The team surveyed 2,000 Americans, aiming to illuminate the nation’s sugar habits and their impact on our hydration levels.

Guess what? On a typical day, Americans are gobbling down 99 grams of sugar. That’s more than what two 12-ounce soda cans contain, even though 85% of us are consciously trying to reduce our sugar intake. Quite a paradox, isn’t it?

For 34% of the respondents, a large chunk of daily sugar intake comes from their morning cup of joe. Another 28% report that soda forms a significant part of their liquid consumption.

A cry for water

Quite interestingly, 51% of the participants believe that their sweet tooth is a cry for water from their bodies. This perspective gains weight when you consider that our daily water intake barely touches 48 ounces, falling short of the recommended levels.

“The study revealed that, on a regular day, the average respondent consumes more than twice the amount of sugar recommended by the American Heart Association and significantly less water than is recommended by the U.S. National Academy of Medicine,” said Amy Calhoun Robb, chief marketing officer at Hint Water.

“And while it’s important to showcase how much room we have for improvement, it’s also important to understand why this is the case.”

What’s behind our sugar cravings?

Now, let’s take a peek at what triggers these cravings. Stress tops the chart (39%), followed by boredom (36%), fatigue (24%), and loneliness (17%).

These emotional waves churn out feelings of anxiety (23%), irritability (22%), impatience (20%), and unproductiveness (20%) among the respondents. Ever find yourself reaching for a candy bar after a stressful meeting or a long day at work?

Common situations sparking these cravings include watching a movie (31%), finishing a meal (31%), needing a midday energy boost (30%), and having a bad day at work (19%). The survey also pinpointed 3:12 p.m. as the peak time for sugar cravings.

A not-so-sweet fact: on average, we can only resist sugar cravings for 13 minutes.

Sugar crash and loss of focus

A sugar binge sometimes feels like a rollercoaster ride, and the aftermath is not any less dramatic. On average, the respondents reported a “crash” just 33 minutes post-indulgence, often feeling fatigued (42%), regretful (25%), and unfocused (21%).

As we grapple with our sugar shackles, there seems to be a growing consciousness about the importance of hydration. More than half of the survey respondents (51%) said they now focus on increasing their water intake to keep sugar cravings at bay.

“Whether you just want a post-meal treat or need a boost during your work day, you might find yourself relying more on sugar than you think you do. And from there, it can be easy to lose focus on your health goals, including healthy hydration,” said Calhoun-Robb.

“Fortunately, you don’t have to sacrifice your health goals and settle for bland options. It is possible to enjoy delicious-tasting foods and drinks without sugar or guilt, it simply takes a bit of intentionality and finding brands and products that prioritize your health as much as you do.” 

Securing a healthier future

This research is about more than just numbers and percentages of sugar intake. It is a mirror reflecting our habits – how we eat, drink, and perceive our dietary choices.

It is a wakeup call that forces us to consider the fine line between satisfying our sweet tooth and falling into the sugar trap.

Now, the ball is in our court. Will we continue our sugar-coated lifestyle, or will we step up and change our habits to secure a healthier future?

