The Bronze Cannon: Oldest known firearm discovered in Arizona

Imagine tripping over a piece of old metal while exploring the ruins of a long-forgotten town, only to find that the obstacle was something exceptional. That’s precisely what happened to a group of archaeologists, who recently unearthed the oldest known firearm, in the United States, known as “The Bronze Cannon.”

The cannon, often referred to as a wall gun, was a significant part of the Coronado expedition led by Spanish conquistador Francisco Vázquez de Coronado. This expedition comprised brave explorers who sailed far from home in search of the “Seven Cities of Gold” almost half a millennium ago.

“The Bronze Cannon” was a formidable weapon

Built to dispense projectiles in a manner that resembled a swarm of angry hornets, the 40-pound cannon was a force to be reckoned with.

But, unlike modern-day firearms, it had a unique firing mechanism that used round projectiles or buckshot. The coroner’s report described the weapon‘s effect on the enemy soldiers as akin to a hornets’ assault.

Spanish connection of the cannon firearm

The team conducted a scientifically rigorous radiocarbon analysis on the artifact to trace the cannon’s origin.

The result? The weapon was fashioned between 1500 and 1520 using metal and decoration indicative of Mexican craftsmanship rather than the ornate Spanish designs.

This discovery points towards the firearm’s being cast in Mexico – an unexpected find that challenges the traditional narrative of Spanish involvement.

Cannon and firearm history in the U.S.

The scientist championing this discovery is Deni Seymour, an independent archaeologist and the lead author of the study that describes this significant find.

The cannon, uncovered in the town of San Geronimo III, is described by Seymour as an important artifact.

“Until this particular cannon was found, no firearms from the Coronado Expedition had been discovered. No firearms from this early period are known from the U.S. or on the continental land mass as a whole,” noted Seymour.

Cannon’s final resting place

Seymour and her team unearthed the cannon from the ruins of San Geronimo III, a town established by the members of the Coronado expedition. This was not a peaceful settlement by any means.

The Sobaipuri O’odham people rose against the Spanish settlers in what Seymour describes as “the earliest, most consequential Native American uprising in the continental U.S.”

The battle left the Spanish with no choice but to flee, leaving behind their prized possession that, ironically, was never fired.

Rewriting firearm history: Cannon from Arizona

The discovery of the bronze cannon is not just a fascinating find; it’s a revelation that pushes the historical timeline of firearm introduction in the U.S. back by 300 years.

It was previously believed that the first cannons came ashore in colonial Boston amidst the upheaval of the Revolutionary War.

However, this recent finding takes the timeline far back to a Spanish adobe house used by settlers who were a part of the Coronado expedition, nearly 500 years ago.

Journey through uncharted lands

The Coronado expedition, led by Francisco Vázquez de Coronado, was not just a journey to unknown lands; it was a test of endurance that brought together over 2,500 Europeans and Mexican-Indian allies.

The two-year-long journey saw the allies navigate through current-day Mexico and the American Southwest in search of riches, which brought them into direct contact, and inevitable conflict, with indigenous cultures along the way.

Legacy of the cannon

The study, published in the International Journal of Historical Archaeology, speculates on why the cannon was abandoned.

The experts suggest that the Spanish settlers ran out of time to load it when the Sobaipuri O’odham tribe launched a successful attack against them in late 1541.

Under normal circumstances, the weapon would have been too valuable to leave behind.

Implications of the discovery

In conclusion, the discovery of this ancient firearm has implications far beyond archaeological interest.

“From the standpoint of interpretation, this cannon and the battle that occurred around it represent the earliest successful Native American uprising in the Continental US since the Spaniards did not come back for 150 years,” noted Seymour.

The Bronze Cannon will, undoubtedly, serve as an important cornerstone in narrating the history of firearms within the complex tapestry of modern human existence in the Americas.

