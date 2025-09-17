The Colorado River is running dry, and scientists think they know why

Forecasts annually proclaim that there will be plenty of water in the Colorado River. Year after year, the real streamflow lagged behind, and people who depend on the river were left guessing why.

A new line of evidence points to spring, the season that quietly sets the tone for the entire water year.

When spring turns warmer and drier, plants and soils take a bigger cut of the winter snowpack, and less of that melt reaches the channels that feed the river.

Who is behind the new analysis

The work comes from Daniel Hogan at the University of Washington (UW), who studied the Upper Colorado River Basin with colleagues to test what changed after 2000.

Their results connect spring weather to the missing water with numbers that matter for planning.

“If it’s going to be sunny, the plants are going to say, ‘Oh, I’m so happy. The snow just melted and I have a ton of water, so I’m going to grow like gangbusters,’” said Hogan.

Faulty Colorado River predictions

A peer reviewed study reports a 19 percent drop in Colorado River streamflow since 2000 and a 14 percent decline in spring precipitation across 26 snow fed headwater basins.

It also shows that higher spring energy raised potential evapotranspiration by up to 10 percent, and that combining these spring changes explains about 67 percent of the shortfall after 2000.

That extra warmth and sunshine make the land lose more water to the air.

In years with little spring rain and fewer clouds, snow melts earlier, the ground gets darker and absorbs more sunlight, and even more water escapes back into the atmosphere.

Spring weather and water supply

Spring rain does two simple things in these mountains. It adds new water to soils and shades the surface with clouds that limit the energy that fuels evaporation.

When the rain does not arrive, plants tap the meltwater already in the ground and keep more of it before it can move downhill.

That cut to the river is amplified because clear skies energize both plant demand and direct evaporation from soils.

The researchers found the largest shortfalls in lower elevation headwater basins, where snow melts out earlier and the growing season starts sooner.

Earlier melt opens a longer window for plant growth during spring, so more water is consumed before streams swell.

Higher elevation basins still lose water in dry springs, but the effect is smaller because snow lingers and keeps energy limited longer.

That shorter window slows the handoff from snow to plants, and more melt survives to reach the channels.

Plants change the Colorado River water

Plants respond to light and warmth with faster growth and wider leaf openings that move water from the soil to the air. In a clear, dry spring, those biological switches stay on longer and pull more water from the surface.

Trees and shrubs with deep roots can keep using water after the snow is gone. That extended drawdown matters most in basins where melt arrives early and soils stay moist into late spring.

The Colorado River and its tributaries supply cities, farms, and hydropower across the Southwest for nearly 40 million people.

Forecasts that overcount spring runoff ripple into decisions about reservoirs, irrigation schedules, and power generation.

Water managers typically set expectations each April, but April does not know what May will bring.

Better seasonal predictions of spring precipitation would tighten those April numbers and reduce the surprise gap between snow on the ground and water in the river.

What the study does not explain

Spring weather accounts for much, but not the whole story. Soil moisture from prior seasons, groundwater exchanges, and human withdrawals also shape how much water makes it past the headwaters.

The Upper Basin is huge and complex, and no single dataset captures every process. Long records help, yet continued field measurements and cross checks are needed to keep separating signal from noise.

Keeping the numbers honest

Hogan and colleagues analyzed 26 unregulated headwater basins with precipitation and streamflow records extending back to the 1960s.

They compared changes between a historical period and the years since 2000 to isolate what was different in spring.

They paired observed precipitation with an energy based estimate of potential evapotranspiration to track how cloud cover and snow timing changed the surface water budget.

By combining these pieces, they showed that the joint effect of less spring rain and higher evaporative demand explains most of the shortfall after 2000.

Colorado River and climate change

Independent research shows that warming reduces Colorado River flow by increasing evaporation and changing how snow reflects sunlight.

Less reflective snow and warmer air together push more water back to the atmosphere instead of into streams.

This does not contradict the new focus on spring rain. It means spring precipitation is a key lever that interacts with heat, clouds, and snow timing to set the river’s annual share.

Seasonal forecasts that pull in global ocean patterns and regional storm tracks could sharpen the April outlooks.

Small improvements in predicting spring rain would pay off across water supply, hydropower planning, and farm decisions.

On the ground, better mapping of late season snow patches and plant activity could show where water is most likely to be captured by vegetation. That kind of spatial detail would help managers tune expectations for specific tributaries.

The study is published in Geophysical Research Letters.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–