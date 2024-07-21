The shocking reality of website emissions

In today’s digital age, websites play a crucial role for companies. They serve as the primary platform for customer engagement, product sales, and brand visibility. However, many people overlook the environmental impact of website operations. Unfortunately, there is a significant amount of carbon emissions associated with some of the world’s largest websites.

Website emissions of companies

Websites consume substantial amounts of energy to function. Servers, data centers, and user interactions all contribute to their carbon footprint.

For companies with high traffic, these emissions can be staggering. Utility Bidder‘s recent report focuses on this often-neglected environmental aspect, examining the emissions of major companies’ websites.

“All companies in the modern age have climate-conscious goals, however, demand from website visitors can sometimes prove an uphill battle when trying to lower emissions; in fact, up to 4.68g of carbon dioxide can be used per page visit to some of the world’s leading major companies!” commented James Longley, Managing Director at Utility Bidder.

Longly noted that with millions of views per month being recorded by the likes of Apple and Amazon, the potential build-up of website emissions is alarming. The Utility Bidder team set out to analyze the global impact of website emissions.

“Using major companies from the top 100 of the Forbes Global 2000 list, we developed an in-depth seeding list to cover global powers from e-commerce, technology, retail, logistics, motoring, and more,” said Longley. “So, which companies are proving the most damaging to the environment?”

Tech companies lead the emission rank

While analyzing the websites that produce the most carbon dioxide emissions, Utility Bidder said they found that technology companies are the biggest contributors, with half of the top 10 companies in that field.

“Moreover, the top three companies all operate in that sector and between them, they would need to plant well over a million trees to offset one year’s emissions.”

Apple

At the top of the list, Apple requires nearly 800,000 trees per year to offset its website’s carbon emissions. The company’s high traffic, driven by almost 1.5 billion iPhones globally, contributes significantly to its carbon footprint.

Despite its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2030, Apple faces a daunting task in offsetting its current emissions.

Amazon

Known for its vast product range and immense user base, Amazon’s website emissions require 450,627 trees to offset annually.

The company’s name ironically evokes the Amazon rainforest, yet its digital operations have a massive environmental impact.

Alphabet (Google)

Google’s search engine and other services generate substantial traffic, needing 411,452 trees to offset its yearly emissions. Despite having fewer emissions per page visit compared to Apple, its high user volume results in significant overall emissions.

Retail and automotive contributions

Walmart

The retail giant’s website requires 237,238 trees annually to offset its carbon emissions. Online grocery orders and other services drive heavy traffic to Walmart’s site, contributing to its high emissions.

Tesla

The electric car manufacturer, despite its green mission, has a website that produces 4.68 grams of carbon dioxide per page visit. Annually, Tesla would need 82,678 trees to offset these emissions.

Companies with low website emissions

On the other end of the spectrum, some companies maintain remarkably low website emissions. Elevance Health, for instance, only needs 20 trees per year to offset its website’s carbon footprint.

European companies like Equinor and Sanofi also have low emissions, reflecting the stringent environmental regulations in the region.

Industries with the highest emissions

Certain industries, particularly e-commerce and technology, exhibit higher average emissions. E-commerce companies, represented by Amazon and Alibaba, require over 230,000 trees annually to offset their emissions.

The technology sector follows, with companies like Apple and Google contributing to an average need of 134,060 trees per year.

Utility Bidder’s analysis involved creating a seed list of companies from the Forbes Global 2000 list. They used SemRush to determine monthly organic traffic and the Website Carbon Calculator to estimate emissions per page visit. The results provide a clear picture of the environmental impact of these digital operations.

Reducing website emissions of companies

“Whether you are a small or large business, there are always environmentally-friendly considerations that can be made to help mitigate the onset of carbon emissions as much as possible – from keeping your media library to compress website codes,” noted Longley.

Reducing website emissions involves several strategies. Businesses can optimize their websites for better energy efficiency by compressing images, minimizing code, and using green hosting services. These steps can significantly lower the carbon footprint of digital operations.

The digital world offers immense benefits but comes with hidden environmental costs. Clearly, some of the world’s largest companies need to address the carbon emissions of their websites.

By raising awareness and adopting greener practices, businesses can help reduce their digital carbon footprint, contributing to a more sustainable future.

