The Sun has officially reached its 'solar maximum period' in this solar cycle

Our very own star, the Sun, is moving into a phase known as the solar maximum, and this means things are about to get interesting.

As explained by Jamie Favors, who heads up NASA’s Space Weather Program, the solar maximum is a time of increased sunspots and solar activity with implications for both our understanding of space and our everyday lives on Earth.

“This increase in activity provides an exciting opportunity to learn about our closest star — but also causes real effects at Earth and throughout our solar system,” Favors explained.

The solar maximum

Let’s first get to know what the solar maximum is. It’s part of the Sun’s 11-year cycle of changing magnetic activity.

This cycle peaks during a solar maximum, a time when the Sun’s magnetic poles flip, much in a way Earth’s magnetic North and South poles might switch places each decade. This dramatic flipping leads to a surge in solar activity.

How does this show up? The Sun’s surface is dotted with more sunspots, sparks more solar flares, and ejects more solar material known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

These are all due to twists and turns in the Sun’s magnetic field. Sunspots look like dark patches on the Sun’s surface — they’re cooler than their surroundings and are hotbeds for solar eruptions.

Keeping a close watch on the Sun

Since 1989, the International Solar Cycle Prediction Panel, jointly sponsored by NASA and NOAA, has been keeping an eye on the sunspots and predicting solar activity.

The findings of this panel are crucial for preparing for potential impacts on Earth. Both NASA and NOAA have honed their methods for tracking the Sun’s antics.

This is critical as what happens on the Sun can affect space weather, which in turn has effects ranging from beautiful to disruptive right here on Earth.

Space weather and life on Earth

Believe it or not, the Sun’s antics can affect your day-to-day life. Those flares and CMEs can create solar storms, belting Earth with charged particles.

Once they reach our planet, they can interact with Earth’s magnetic field and even cause geomagnetic storms.

These storms, while invisible to the naked eye, can interrupt satellite communications, mess with radio and GPS signals, and in extreme cases, even impact power grids.

Most of you probably don’t remember the major blackout in Quebec in 1989, which was caused by a particularly powerful geomagnetic storm. With the solar maximum on the horizon, monitoring space weather is more important than ever.

Recent solar storms

In May 2024, the Sun put up quite a show with a series of intense flares and CMEs, leading to some of the most potent geomagnetic storms we’ve seen in two decades.

These not only resulted in bright auroras but also held the potential to disrupt power and communication networks.

“This announcement doesn’t mean that this is the peak of solar activity we’ll see this solar cycle,” said Elsayed Talaat, director of space weather operations at the SWPC.

“While the Sun has reached the solar maximum period, the month that solar activity peaks on the Sun will not be identified for months or years.”

Solar maximum, the Sun, and the future

The solar maximum could last another year. In the meantime, scientists are keeping a close watch on sunspot numbers to gauge the full extent of this solar cycle.

The tradition of observing sunspots goes back centuries to when Galileo first spotted them in the early 1600s.

“Solar Cycle 25 sunspot activity has slightly exceeded expectations,” said Lisa Upton, co-chair of the Solar Cycle Prediction Panel and lead scientist at Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, Texas.

“However, despite seeing a few large storms, they aren’t larger than what we might expect during the maximum phase of the cycle.”

The most powerful flare of the solar cycle so far was an X9.0 on Oct. 3 (X-class denotes the most intense flares, while the number provides more information about its strength on a scale from 1-10 with 10 being the highest).

Auroras, missions, and real-world impact

On a positive note, this is an excellent time to catch the Northern Lights, with the ramped-up solar activity likely to produce more frequent and intense auroras.

NASA’s also making the most of the situation. In December 2024, its Parker Solar Probe is set to make its closest-ever flyby of the Sun, with two more exciting close approaches in the pipeline.

Space weather predictions aren’t just for space buffs. They can have real-world implications. Increased solar activity can pose risks to technology we use daily.

Airlines might need to reroute to steer clear of high-radiation areas, and operators must stay on alert to safeguard their satellites.

NASA’s vital research into space weather and NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center’s forecasts and warnings ensure the U.S. is primed and ready to deal with potential space-weather-related disruptions, safeguarding both our technology and our astronauts from increased radiation exposure.

To sum it all up, the solar maximum impacts everything from the auroras lighting up our skies to the technology that keeps us connected. While the Sun’s activity brings challenges, it also brings wonder and opportunities for learning.

