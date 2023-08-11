The vaquita porpoise is on the brink of extinction

The International Whaling Commission (IWC) sounded the alarm this week, issuing its first-ever extinction alert concerning the critically endangered vaquita porpoise.

This small marine mammal, known to be the tiniest among porpoises and within the cetacean order in terms of size, is facing a daunting threat to its existence.

Vaquitas, which grow up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) long, are unique to the northern reaches of Mexico’s Gulf of California, often called the “Aquarium of the World” due to its rich biodiversity.

Shocking state of decline

Since its recognition as a critically endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List in 1996, the vaquita population has seen a shocking decline.

According to IWC data, vaquita numbers plummeted from approximately 570 to a mere 10 within the past decade.

Extinction alert

This extinction alert is a pioneering effort by the IWC’s scientific committee to amplify concerns regarding the possible extinction of various cetacean species.

“Despite nearly thirty years of repeated warnings, the vaquita hovers on the edge of extinction due to gillnet entanglement,” the commission highlighted.

Dangers of gillnets

These gillnets, although outlawed in the region, persist in ensnaring not only the shrimp and totoaba fish, which are the prime targets but also the innocent vaquita as an unintended “bycatch.”

Totoaba fishing has been banned in the Gulf of California since 1975, but the demand for the fish’s swim bladder, especially in China for its use in traditional medicines, keeps the illicit practice alive.

The IWC’s scientific committee remains hopeful for the vaquita, believing that stricter enforcement against gillnet use could pave the way for their recovery.

The dangers of gillnets have long been recognized, prompting the IWC to employ the extinction alert.

Race against time

The goal is not just to spotlight these warning signs, but to also “generate support and encouragement at every level for the actions needed now to save the vaquita,” said the IWC.

“The extinction of the vaquita is inevitable unless 100% of gillnets are substituted immediately with alternative fishing gears that protect the vaquita and the livelihoods of fishers.”

Glimmer of hope

IWC spokesperson Kate Wilson said that vaquitas “have surprised us all by managing to maintain a population of only around 10 animals for about five years.”

A calf’s sighting during a recent survey gives a glimmer of optimism. “But with such a small population, the gillnets will get them in the end if they are not removed,” said Wilson.

History of vaquitas

Diving into the history of this resilient marine mammal, vaquitas have thrived in the shallow 50-meter deep waters of the Gulf of California for over 2.5 million years since their Pleistocene era ancestors. They have adapted to feast on fish, squid, and small crustaceans.

Historically, their numbers have oscillated between a few thousand to 5,000 over the past 250,000 years, as per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, marking an unusual pattern distinct from other marine mammals.

This unique population structure has its advantages. Kirk Lohmueller of UCLA shed light on this last year, explaining that small populations can often accumulate harmful mutations.

But in the case of the vaquitas, with a life expectancy of 21 years, their limited genetic variation reduces inbreeding risks, safeguarding them from potentially lethal genetic mutations.

More about vaquitas

The vaquita porpoise is one of the most critically endangered marine mammals in the world. The name “vaquita” is Spanish for “little cow.”

Here are some more details about this intriguing and elusive creature:

Physical appearance

Vaquitas have a distinctive appearance with dark rings around their eyes and dark patches on their lips that form a line from the mouth to the pectoral fins. Their top side is dark gray, while their underside is lighter, often pale gray or white.

Habitat

Vaquitas are exclusively found in the northern part of the Gulf of California (also known as the Sea of Cortez) in Mexico. Their range is restricted, making them especially vulnerable to disturbances in their environment.

Diet

Their primary diet includes fish, squid, and small crustaceans.

Reproduction

Vaquitas have a low reproductive rate, with females giving birth to only one calf every two years. The gestation period is about 10-11 months.

Behavior and social structure

Vaquitas are known to be shy and elusive creatures, usually seen alone or in small groups. They are not known to be particularly active on the water’s surface, which has contributed to the difficulty in studying them.

image Credit: Greenpeace.org

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.