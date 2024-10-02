The Vikings traveled great distances to hunt walruses for ivory

In Medieval Europe and the Middle East, merchants traded in rare and precious commodities, with ivory standing out as one of the most sought-after goods. Surprisingly, much of this ivory came from walruses, rather than elephants.

A new study from the University of Copenhagen has revealed that the Vikings were part of a global trading network that supplied walrus ivory to Europe and the Middle East. This network most likely extended to East Asia as well.

Long journeys in harsh conditions

The study shows that the Vikings regularly traveled approximately 6,000 kilometers to Pikialasorsuaq in Northwest Greenland, an area characterized by harsh climate conditions.

Professor Morten Tange Olsen is a marine mammal biologist and geneticist in the Globe Institute at the University of Copenhagen.

“They probably didn’t do it for the thrill of it, but to obtain this precious commodity, which they brought to Northern Europe and other parts of the world,” explained Olsen.

Viking expeditions revealed through DNA

The researchers conducted DNA analyses which revealed that the Vikings covered a greater distance than previously believed in their search for walruses.

To establish the extent of Viking journeys, the researchers studied fragments of walrus skulls obtained from excavations at Viking villages across Europe and settlements in Greenland and Canada.

“DNA sequences from these fragments provided us with a genetic map of the place of origin of various Arctic walrus populations at the time of the Vikings,” said Olsen. “This enabled us to show in which part of the Arctic the animals were caught.”

Well-established trade network

The study also revealed that the Vikings had interactions with indigenous Arctic populations, including the Thule and Dorset cultures.

“Our research shows that the Vikings were extremely well-traveled and had a well-established network that covered a larger area than previously believed and which in time and place must have overlapped with early Greenlandic and Canadian cultures,” noted Olsen.

According to Professor Olsen, the invaluable cross-disciplinary collaboration between archaeologists, biologists, and geneticists is what has significantly contributed to the overall success of this ambitious study.

Complex ivory trade system

The new and compelling findings reinforce the notion that the Vikings possessed an impressive ability to expertly navigate and endure in extreme and harsh environmental conditions, demonstrating their remarkable resilience and adaptability as they explored and established trade routes across challenging terrains.

They played a vital role in establishing a global trade network that extended beyond the borders of Europe.

“Now, for the first time ever, we have a clear genetic map of Arctic walrus populations, which tells us where the Norsemen went to obtain the precious commodity, ivory,” said Olsen.

The researchers hope this study will illuminate the Vikings’ complex and extensive exchange system and their interactions with other cultures.

The legacy of walrus ivory

Walrus ivory was not only a highly valuable commodity for the Vikings but also a key and integral element of their rich cultural and economic identity, serving as both a material for crafting essential tools and as a symbol of their resourcefulness and adaptability in a challenging environment.

Its exceptional durability made it an ideal material for expertly crafting a wide variety of tools, intricate art pieces, and elegant decorative items that were highly sought after in bustling markets across Europe and Asia, where artisans and traders recognized its value and versatility.

The demand for walrus ivory surged dramatically during periods when elephant ivory became increasingly scarce due to significant trade disruptions, such as those experienced during the Crusades, which limited access to traditional sources of ivory and drove merchants to seek alternative and more readily available materials.

Vikings’ influence on global trade

The Vikings’ remarkable skill in harvesting ivory from the harsh and unforgiving Arctic environments showcased their exceptional ingenuity and adaptability, highlighting their ability to thrive in extreme conditions while effectively utilizing the natural resources available to them.

Their exchange relationships with indigenous Arctic populations promoted cultural exchanges, demonstrating the Vikings’ significant influence on global trade systems.

The study was a collaboration between researchers at the University of Copenhagen, the University of Lund in Sweden, and the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, along with international partners from Greenland, Iceland, and Canada.

The findings are published in the journal Science Advances.



