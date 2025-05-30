The Wollemi pine, a 200-million-year-old survivor from the Jurassic period, is now the most protected tree on Earth

Beneath the sandstone cliffs of Wollemi National Park, an unassuming evergreen has stirred curiosity among plant lovers and conservationists alike. It looks like any other conifer from a distance, but it carries a backstory that stretches to the age of dinosaurs.

Scientists only realized its significance in 1994, when a group trekking along a narrow canyon stumbled upon it. Among them was David Noble, a field officer from the New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Forgotten past of the Wollemi pine

The Araucariaceae family, which includes the Wollemi pine, traces its lineage to roughly 200 million years ago. The tree’s thick, textured bark and distinctive foliage link directly to fossils from the Jurassic era.

Botanists were surprised to see this tree thriving in a sheltered gorge after so many centuries. A then-Director of the Royal Botanic Gardens remarked that the Wollemi pine was the “botanical equivalent of finding a small dinosaur still alive on Earth.”

Securing a living fossil

This species remains critically endangered according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Fewer than 100 mature individuals exist in the wild, and they are at high risk from events like wildfires and invasive pathogens.

Strict biosecurity steps are in place to keep these precious trees safe.

Any person granted access is required to undergo decontamination to guard against Phytophthora cinnamomi, a soil-borne menace known for devastating vulnerable plant populations.

Conservation organizations recognized early on that establishing the Wollemi pine outside its habitat was essential.

These efforts spurred research on growing seedlings in botanic gardens and even in private homes, reducing the urge for poaching and building global awareness.

Fight against poaching and plant crime

The Wollemi pine’s rarity has made it a target for illegal collectors. Authorities have reported attempted thefts and unauthorized visits, prompting tighter surveillance and enforcement in the protected area.

To reduce black-market demand, officials expanded legal propagation through licensed nurseries in the early 2000s.

This strategy gave collectors a legal way to obtain the tree while protecting the wild population from being raided.

Guarding a timeless treasure

Its wild population remains under tight surveillance. Rangers keep watch for any sign of shifting climate patterns that might harm these old-growth survivors, with particular attention to droughts and fires.

In January 2020, a heroic firefighting effort spared a cluster of Wollemi pines from an intense blaze, underscoring the dedication of those who safeguard it.

Despite the challenges, young trees continue to be distributed to botanical institutions worldwide. Some specialists estimate that a few could live for nearly 1,000 years, adding another layer of fascination to this enduring story.

Wollemi pines and climate resilience

The Wollemi pine’s survival strategy may offer clues for climate change adaptation in other species. Its ability to persist through massive shifts in Earth’s environment makes it a valuable subject for studying long-term ecological resilience.

Researchers are exploring how the pine’s physiology handles temperature extremes and water stress. Insights from its ancient genome could guide future efforts to protect modern forests facing worsening climate instability.

How science is preserving its future

Scientists at Kew’s Millennium Seed Bank are storing seeds from mature Wollemi pines to secure a genetic backup. These seeds are preserved under carefully controlled conditions to ensure they remain viable for decades.

In addition to seed banking, tissue culture and cloning efforts are underway to maintain genetic diversity.

By using multiple propagation techniques, researchers aim to prevent a genetic bottleneck that could leave the species vulnerable to future disease or environmental change.

The Wollemi pine’s unexpected reappearance has challenged long-held beliefs about extinction. Scientists now recognize that some species thought lost may still survive in remote or unexplored regions.

This discovery has encouraged new exploration strategies in biodiversity hotspots. Conservationists are investing in advanced surveying tools like remote sensing and environmental DNA to uncover other hidden survivors.

