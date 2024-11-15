The world's largest living organism consists of 47,000 trees

Pando, an extraordinary organism residing in Utah, quietly stands out among the myriad of living beings that inhabit our planet, captivating scientists and nature enthusiasts alike.

This remarkable colony of quaking aspen trees (Populus tremuloides) stretches across 106 acres, and is connected by an extensive underground root system that forms a single, unified organism rather than just a forest of unrelated individuals.

With its remarkable size and age, Pando dwarfs its fellow inhabitants, holding the potential to be not only the oldest living being but also the largest organism on Earth. It is a symbol of nature’s resilience and complexity over millennia.

Utah’s pride: The incredible Pando

A group of American researchers has suggested that this 106-acre woodland in the heart of Utah could have originated from a single seedling, which sprouted 34,000 years ago, pre-dating the end of the last ice age.

Even bolder estimates propose that this clonal organism, which appears to consist of 47,000 separate trees, might have been present tens of thousands of years earlier.

The astonishing life of clonal organisms

Pando (which means “I spread” in Latin) is intriguing because of its massive size, but it also boasts a unique genetic identity shared by all its individual parts that are linked together through one vast network of roots.

This form of asexual reproduction makes Pando a clonal organism, with each ‘tree’ being a part of the whole, rooted and growing from the same entity.

There are other life forms, including fungi and the bristlecone pines on the White Mountains in eastern California, that display similar capabilities. They survive through cloning methods for hundreds, or even thousands of years.

Unlocking Pando’s historical tales

To discern Pando’s true age more accurately, the research team meticulously collected around 500 samples, including root, leaf, and bark, from different parts of this giant organism.

They also obtained specimens from other, unrelated aspens and embarked on a journey to sequence their DNA.

The scientists identified 4,000 genetic variations within these samples, and the mutation patterns narrated a captivating story that dates back potentially between 16,000 and 80,000 years.

Unraveling the genetic enigma

The researchers, led by Rozenn Pineau of the University of Chicago, noted that they had initially expected a close genetic correlation between trees that are physically near each other.

“You would expect that the trees that are spatially close are also closer genetically,” Pineau told Helena Kudiabor at Nature. “But this is not exactly what we find. We found a spatial signal, but that is much weaker than what we expected.”

Those trees that were in close proximity did share more similar mutations than those that were far apart – but only slightly more.

This discovery adds a new layer of complexity to understanding Pando’s genetic structure and resilience.

Additional research focusing on Pando’s mutation history and its genomic protection methods could provide insights into how this plant (and other similar organisms) has managed to survive for millennia.

Ensuring Pando’s enduring legacy

Concerns are mounting over the longevity of Pando. Ensuring its survival will require a deep understanding of this ancient plant’s resilience against the assaults of man and nature.

Moreover, similar investigations into other clonal organisms elsewhere may offer Pando competition for its venerable title.

One competitor lies in a patch of Posidonia oceanica seagrass off the Spanish island of Formentera, which some believe to be more than 200,000 years old.

The ecological significance of Pando

Pando is more than just a marvel of age and size; it plays a crucial role in the local ecosystem.

This vast network of quaking aspens supports a diversity of wildlife by providing habitat and food for numerous species, from insects and birds to larger mammals such as deer and elk.

The interconnected root system of Pando also aids in soil stabilization, which prevents erosion and supports the health of the surrounding environment.

However, understanding Pando’s ecological contributions has become more urgent than ever, as climate change and human activities threaten its survival.

Efforts to study and preserve this unique organism are now critical, not only to protect its ancient legacy but also to help maintain the delicate balance of the ecosystem it anchors.

The enduring hymns of Pando

Pando’s survival through the ages is a tribute to time itself. It stands as a constant reminder of the ancient world, sharing with us stories of an era long gone.

As we continue to unravel the mysteries of Pando, we can only hope that this ancient marvel stands tall and flourishes in the years to come.

The research is published in BioRxiv.

