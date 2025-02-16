Therapy dogs on campus help students manage stress and anxiety

College can feel like a huge leap. New schedules, new friends, and new responsibilities arrive fast. Many students struggle with stress and anxiety. In a recent project, Patricia Pendry from Washington State University took a closer look at how spending time with therapy dogs might help.

Her team tracked how students’ mental well-being changed over a semester when they hung out with dogs on a regular basis.

The shift to college life

Leaving home is a big deal for many teenagers. It often includes leaving behind pets that used to bring comfort during hard times.

“Over the past decade, mental health disorders among university students have become increasingly prevalent,” wrote the researchers.

“The first semester is a particularly high-risk period, often marked by declines in psychological functioning and positive affect. Separation from a childhood pet may further heighten this risk.”

Managing stress and anxiety

According to the American College Health Association, many incoming college students report persistent anxious feelings that can interfere with academic success.

Balancing deadlines, exams, and social pressures can be overwhelming for students, but the presence of a dog may provide a calming effect.

In a recent study published in the journal Psychological Reports, researchers found that short interactions with a friendly dog helped healthcare professionals manage stress levels on the job.

Therapy dogs and student well-being

Regular time with therapy dogs was linked to fewer signs of depression and stress compared to students who did not have this opportunity.

The company of a dog was also tied to an increase in self-compassion, a mindset that encourages being kind to oneself during tough moments.

“This mirrors real-life pet ownership more closely,” said Pendry. She noted that the environment likely contributed to student well-being at the end of those relaxed dog visits.

Shaping a low-pressure option

The unstructured sessions gave students autonomy to sit, chat with the handlers, or simply pet the dogs. The approach offered a no-rush space for individuals to decompress.

It’s easy to imagine how repeated visits might encourage a comforting pattern. The program’s relaxed setting likely invited students to calm their minds without formal classes or therapy worksheets.

Sometimes, the simplest interactions can ease the weight of academic challenges. Petting a dog can spark positive feelings that offset nervous thoughts.

A short break from computers and textbooks may lift a student’s mood. This downtime, shared with an animal, appears to give students a quiet way to step back and recharge.

Why therapy dog programs matter

Universities are always brainstorming new ways to address mental health. This method, which allows people to drop in without set schedules, might be easier to implement than highly structured programs.

Evidence suggests that multiple sessions help the most, so universities could consider offering repeated opportunities.

A study published in the journal Pets highlighted these patterns and showed how animal-assisted programs influence well-being over time.

Supporting students’ mental health

Programs featuring therapy dogs need thoughtful planning. Organizers must protect animal welfare, ensure the dogs are healthy, and maintain clear safety rules for student interactions.

Schools also benefit from partnerships with local groups that have certified dog-handler teams. Volunteers can work with campus staff to design a smooth system that accommodates students’ varied schedules.

University counseling centers remain a critical resource. Therapy dog programs are not meant to replace professional help. They can, however, serve as a nice extra boost for everyday stress.

“This is a relatively easy, low-cost way to support student well-being,” said Pendry. In general, it’s a friendly, low-cost mental health strategy.

Reflecting on the bigger picture

Therapy dog sessions on campuses reflect a growing recognition that mental health support can come in many forms. Students stepping into adulthood need multiple tools to handle new responsibilities.

A dog’s gentle presence may give them the confidence to keep going. An extra moment of relief can motivate them to keep up with assignments, labs, and long study hours.

More studies could explore which type of dog therapy sessions work best. Some people may prefer shorter interactions, while others want longer chats and bonding time.

The study is published in the journal Pets.

