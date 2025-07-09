Therapy horses are helping children heal from trauma

Horses are helping fill a major gap in mental health care for children. With long waitlists and limited success from traditional talk therapy, many kids are still falling through the cracks.

For some, sitting in a therapist’s office just doesn’t work. But therapy sessions held outdoors, with horses as part of the team, are starting to make a real difference.

A recent study from the University of South Australia shows that equine-assisted therapy is shifting the way social workers support children. The research highlights the experiences of ten professionals already using horses to connect with kids in powerful ways.

Horse therapy in nature

Equine-assisted interventions (EAI) are a form of therapy that brings children and horses together in natural, outdoor settings.

The sessions are led by trained mental health professionals working alongside experienced equine practitioners. And the results, according to those involved, can be transformative.

The study found that children often connect more easily in this environment than they do in traditional therapy rooms. The calm of nature, the presence of horses, and the physical space to move and breathe – these all contribute to a sense of safety and openness.

Children trust horses

Morgyn Stacy, a University of South Australia Social Work graduate who led the study as part of her Honors project, noted that conventional talk therapy doesn’t work for every child.

“But give them the space to be outside, to connect with a horse, and something powerful happens. They begin to feel safe, calm, and ready to open up,” noted Stacy.

The connection doesn’t happen by chance. Horses are naturally sensitive to human emotions and body language.

The horses reflect the feelings of the child standing next to them. This mirroring effect can help children understand and manage their emotions in ways they haven’t before.

One practitioner in the study described the experience as “being seen through the eyes of a horse,” a kind of connection that can shift something deep inside a child.

Extended benefits of horse therapy

Therapists working in these settings don’t just use the horses – they also use the land. Sessions might include walking barefoot in sand, noticing animal tracks, or standing quietly with a horse. These simple activities help children feel grounded and present.

“The benefits go beyond mental health,” said Stacy. “Children often gain confidence, improve communication skills, and build stronger emotional resilience.”

Some kids even come in afraid of horses. Therapists help them work through those fears by matching them with the right animal. And when a child overcomes that fear, it becomes a confidence boost they can carry into other areas of life.

Horses can help kids with trauma

Dr. Fatin Shabbar, a senior researcher at the University of South Australia and a qualified social worker, said this approach can be especially helpful for children who have experienced trauma, such as those in the child protection system.

“Practitioners in the study described deeply moving examples of children bonding with horses in ways that sparked emotional breakthroughs where other therapies had failed,” said Dr. Shabbar.

But this kind of therapy isn’t widely available. It costs a lot to care for horses and maintain rural therapy spaces. Without funding support – from programs like the NDIS or child protection services – many families just can’t afford it.

Need for recognition and guidelines

Despite its potential, equine-assisted therapy still faces major roadblocks. The absence of national standards in Australia means there’s no consistent guarantee of practitioner training – raising serious concerns about the safety of both children and animals.

“Another concern is the lack of regulation in Australia,” said Dr. Shabbar. “Without clear guidelines, unqualified practitioners may offer equine-assisted services without appropriate training, which puts both children and the animals at risk.”

Even highly qualified professionals face an uphill battle. The therapy isn’t formally recognized as evidence-based in many settings.

“This research shows that equine-assisted therapy can be a deeply healing experience. But for it to reach more children, we need formal recognition, ethical guidelines and proper funding,” noted the authors of the study.

Rethinking what healing looks like

This study isn’t just about horses. It’s about expanding how we think about healing. It’s about listening to the people on the ground – therapists, social workers, and most importantly, the kids – who are saying that there’s another way to do things.

With the right support, equine-assisted therapy could become more than a niche offering. It could become a trusted option for children who need something different, something real, and something that works.

The full study was published in the journal Journal of Social Work Practice.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–