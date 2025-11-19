These beautiful flowers have become very destructive ecological invaders

Ice plants are famous for painting coastlines in bright pink and yellow, but a new study shows those vibrant blooms are hiding a quiet ecological takeover.

By analyzing more than 1,700 public, geotagged photos, researchers found that this South African succulent is shifting its flowering schedule as it invades new regions – creating more opportunities to spread.

Across California, Europe, and New Zealand, the timing was remarkably consistent: bright mats peak just when local ecosystems are waking up, giving ice plants a competitive edge over native species.

Selfies become ice plant data

The work was led by Dr. Susan Canavan of the University of Galway. Her research focuses on invasion ecology and how digital data can reveal plant life cycles.

Her team mined Instagram, iNaturalist, and Google Maps to turn casual snapshots into seasonal records. California tourist sites yielded nearly three times more usable posts than any other region, while remote shores depended on dedicated naturalists.

“We realized thousands of people were unknowingly documenting these invasions in the background of their beach selfies and clifftop sunset photos,” said Dr. Canavan.

“This gave us observers across the globe, from California’s Big Sur to New Zealand’s coastlines to Portugal’s tourist beaches.”

This approach fits the fast-growing field of iEcology, the use of online digital data to track organisms and ecosystems, which has opened new, low cost ways to study nature at scale.

Flower timing made visible

The pictures revealed a clear pattern in flowering phenology, the timing of life cycle events, with sharp spring peaks in each hemisphere. In New Zealand, the high point came in October, while California and Atlantic Europe rose in May to June.

At first glance, differences among genetic lineages seemed important. Earlier work parsed the genus into three population clusters, a result that helps managers track sources and spread, according to genetic research.

The new analysis found that once site differences were accounted for, local conditions, not lineage, set the clock.

The researchers explained that the plants are extremely difficult to control because they spread both by seed and by fragments.

They also explain that knowing when ice plants flower in each region allows management efforts to target them before they produce thousands of seeds that fuel future invasions.

The team also documented color differences and dense mass flowering in many invaded sites. Those traits may sway pollinators and further boost seed production where conditions are favorable.

Coastlines losing native cover

Thick mats of ice plants can squeeze out native vegetation, alter soils, and reshape dune habitats. Multiple field syntheses have linked invasions by this group to drops in native cover and diversity.

Flower-rich carpets also pull in pollinators, shifting attention away from local species that depend on those insects.

Work in the Balearic Islands showed declines in the pollination success of natives near dense patches of ice plant.

Extended flowering across most of the year helps build a larger seed bank, a buried reserve of dormant seeds, which raises the odds of new outbreaks after disturbance. Add in the plant’s ability to root from broken pieces, and removal gets harder.

Flower maps inform strategy

Knowing the local flowering window gives managers a calendar edge. If crews cut and haul plants before peak bloom, they can prevent that season’s seed load and slow the next wave of spread.

In Mediterranean dunes, programs that combine careful hand removal with targeted herbicide have worked when timed and monitored, with trials pointing to practical thresholds and minimum effort for lasting results. The new flowering maps help schedule those efforts for maximum payoff.

The photos also highlight where attention is light. Remote coasts showed few casual posts, so managers should pair these digital signals with on-the-ground checks and local reporting.

Missing the quiet invasions

Social media data are strong near scenic overlooks and famous beaches. They undercount low-traffic shores, so some invasions may remain off the radar until they are large.

Even with that bias, the findings supply a near real-time, continent-scale view that would be expensive to collect by hand. That perspective can be the difference between a small, fixable patch and a coast-length problem.

Lessons from ice plant invasions

The spread of Carpobrotus offers a glimpse of how fast human activity and digital connectivity can reshape ecosystems. The same photos that showcase coastal landscapes also capture the creeping loss of biodiversity beneath them.

Each new bloom recorded on social media signals another small shift in balance, where native plants lose ground to a global traveler thriving beyond its home range.

Scientists say the pattern underscores how environmental change rarely happens out of sight. Invasions like this one are not sudden events, but slow transformations visible to anyone paying attention.

What makes them dangerous is how easily beauty can mask disruption, turning vacation snapshots into quiet records of ecological change.

The study is published in Ecological Solutions and Evidence.

—–

—–