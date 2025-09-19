These five countries control 99% of Earth's natural industrial diamond mines

Natural industrial diamonds are not jewelry material. They are workhorse minerals used for cutting, drilling, grinding, and polishing across modern industry.

Most of the world’s natural industrial supply actually comes as a byproduct of gem mining. Synthetic material, on the other hand, is engineered for specific tasks, and dominates industrial use in terms of volume.

What counts as industrial diamond

Industrial diamond covers both natural and synthetic forms that are used for tools and abrasives, rather than gemstones.

In the United States, synthetic material has been documented as making up the vast majority of industrial diamond use.

The industry also uses bort, a term for dark, flawed diamond fragments that are used as abrasives. A carat is a unit of mass equal to 0.2 grams, and it is the standard weight measure for diamonds of any grade.

Some manufacturers sinter particles into polycrystalline diamond, which increases toughness for cutting and drilling. Others reclaim diamond from worn drill bits and tools for reuse in lower-grade applications.

Where the natural supply comes from

Russia produced 16 million carats of natural industrial diamond in 2024, about 41 percent of global output.

This was followed by Botswana at 8 million carats, Congo (Kinshasa) at 7 million carats, Zimbabwe at 4 million carats, and South Africa at 4 million carats.

Together, these five countries accounted for 99 percent of the world’s natural industrial diamond production.

Most natural industrial diamond is captured while mining for gem quality stones rather than mined separately.

That concentration reflects the geology of diamond-bearing pipes and the limited number of commercial kimberlite and lamproite operations globally.

The share held by these five producers is high because other deposits are either small, remote, or nearing depletion. As older mines reach the end of their lives, output plateaus and then declines.

Why synthetic dominates industry

“During 2023, world production of natural and synthetic industrial diamond was estimated to be 15.5 billion carats, the vast majority of which was synthetic,” wrote Donald W. Olson, U.S. Geological Survey commodity specialist.

That scale reflects the growth of high pressure, high temperature, and chemical vapor deposition manufacturing.

“It is no longer relevant for GIA to describe [synthetic] diamonds using the nomenclature created for the continuum of color and clarity of natural diamonds,” said Tom Moses, chief laboratory and research officer at the Gemological Institute of America.

That shift in grading for lab-grown stones emphasizes how uniform, factory-made material differs from mined material.

For industrial buyers, uniformity matters because tool makers can specify particle size, toughness, and coatings for a job. Consistent inputs reduce tool variability and improve process control in factories and on jobsites.

Synthetic supply also avoids the geological and political risks that can disrupt mined output.

It can be scaled in response to demand for electronics, construction, and energy projects more quickly than new mines can be permitted and developed.

How are industrial diamonds used

Diamond’s hardness and thermal properties make it ideal for sawing, drilling, and polishing in construction and manufacturing.

In highway work, diamond grinding restores pavement smoothness, reduces tire noise, and improves friction.

Chipmakers use diamond grit to lap and polish wafers and substrates because it maintains edge sharpness and sheds heat during high-speed contact.

Stone cutting and polishing rely on embedded diamond to keep blades and pads working through hard minerals.

Oil and gas, mining, and geothermal drilling use diamond-impregnated bits to penetrate tough formations.

Railway and automotive suppliers use diamond tools to finish wear resistant parts to tight tolerances.

Highway crews also use diamond saw blades to cut joints and remove deteriorated sections before repairs.

The same tools support bridge deck rehabilitation where surface texture and drainage are safety priorities.

The U.S. picture in 2024

U.S. primary production of manufactured diamond bort, grit, and powder was about 160 million carats in 2024.

This had an estimated value of 53 million dollars. No industrial diamond stones were produced domestically in this time.

A small number of companies in Florida, Ohio, and Pennsylvania accounted for all primary production, and several others produced polycrystalline diamond from powder or recycled used tools.

Imports of natural and synthetic industrial diamond decreased by 12 percent from 2023.

The construction sector, especially highway building, milling, and repair, remained a major consumer of industrial diamond stone in the United States.

Apparent consumption of all forms was essentially unchanged from the prior year. The United States is expected to remain both a leading market and a significant producer of synthetic industrial diamond.

What comes next

Several of the world’s largest mines are mature, and some will be closed in the near future as ore bodies are depleted.

That raises the likelihood that natural industrial diamond production will decline over time, even if synthetic output grows.

Where diamond is unsuitable, toolmakers often turn to cubic boron nitride. This is a superhard material that is valued for stability when machining iron-based alloys.

Choice of abrasive depends on workpiece chemistry, heat, and cost targets for the job.

Materials science will keep pushing performance for abrasives and coatings. Industrial users care less about origin and more about parts per million defects, predictable wear, and safe, reliable cutting speeds.

The five-country concentration in natural industrial diamond will continue to matter for byproduct flows and local economies.

The broader industrial diamond market, however, will be steered by synthetic capacity, energy costs, and end user quality demands.

