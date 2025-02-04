These two types of sea creatures will never walk on land again

Scientists reveal that killer whales and dolphins have lost the ability to return to life on land. The ancestors of these sea creatures once walked along the shores, but those days will not return.

Evolution molded these marine mammals into highly efficient swimmers. Their limbs transformed into flippers, and their bodies became highly adapted to life in a watery world.

Transition of land-dwelling mammals

About 375 million years ago, the first vertebrates left water behind. This shift gave rise to animals that breathed air and strolled across the land.

However, a wave of land-dwelling mammals later took the plunge back into the sea. That second transition happened around 250 million years ago and led to the evolution of whales, dolphins, and other fully aquatic groups.

“Once cetaceans pass the critical point of aquatic adaptation, their evolution follows a path of no return,” said study lead author Bruna Farina from the University of Freiburg.

Sea creatures that will never walk

Dollo’s Law states that complex evolutionary transformations cannot be reversed once they are fully established.

This idea mirrors what researchers see in dolphin and killer whale lineages, where the changes run too deep to roll back.

These adaptations include streamlined bodies, the presence of a blow hole, powerful tails, the transition to flippers, and specialized organs for underwater living. Each feature is so fine-tuned for marine life that the possibility of ever walking on dry land again is miniscule.

Unbreakable aquatic ties

Killer whales and dolphins stand out for their intelligence and tight social bonds. Their communication skills and group strategies have helped them conquer seas around the world and become top predators in marine ecosystems.

Yet their advanced aquatic traits also impose serious limits. Living in the ocean demands specialized breathing, insulation, and saltwater tolerance.

“Extreme specialization in an environment can become an evolutionary trap, reducing the chances of survival in the face of environmental changes,” noted Virag Sharma from the University of Limerick.

Body size also plays a part in this story. In cooler waters, larger mass helps retain heat, further nudging these animals to remain in deep seas.

Once bodies are scaled up and limbs shift into flippers, returning to land becomes far more complicated. Muscles that once stabilized weight on solid ground are no longer adapted to bearing loads outside the ocean.

Vulnerability in changing seas

Shifting ocean temperatures strain marine ecosystems and challenge species that are adapted to specific thermal ranges. Warmer waters can disrupt prey availability and fuel harmful algal blooms.

Killer whales and dolphins face added dangers from pollution, overfishing, and noise. Their reliance on echolocation and coordinated hunting can be hampered by excessive boat traffic or contaminated habitats.

Unlike semiaquatic mammals, these cetaceans have no land-based alternatives. They cannot flee to shallower waters or take shelter on beaches to avoid hazards. The ocean remains their only refuge.

This single-environment dependence increases their vulnerability. Large storms, sudden temperature shifts, or habitat degradation could hit them harder than species with more flexible living arrangements.

Experts warn that these animals sit at the mercy of rapid ocean changes. Without protective measures, killer whales and dolphins face more barriers to coping with disruptions than do their land-capable relatives.

Future research directions

Scientists continue studying how extreme physical changes reinforce cetaceans’ permanent reliance on the sea. Bone density, muscular configuration, and specialized blowholes highlight how far they have diverged from their land-roaming forebears.

Such features are beneficial for these sea creatures in the water but pose insurmountable challenges which prevent them from walking on land. Gravity becomes an obstacle, and their bodies lack the support systems found in most terrestrial mammals.

Conservation efforts aim to safeguard these ocean dwellers from growing pressures. Marine protected areas and stricter pollution controls may help maintain stable conditions.

Large-scale collaboration among nations, researchers, and communities could help shield dolphins and killer whales from further decline. Reducing noise pollution and regulating fisheries are among the steps that might keep them thriving.

Future work will explore genetic and ecological factors that shape their fate. Meanwhile, the public can support conservation efforts by staying informed and encouraging sustainable practices.

The study is published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

