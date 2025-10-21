Think young, move more: How a positive attitude shapes aging

Aging doesn’t affect everyone the same way. Some people slow down, while others speed up. But what if the biggest difference isn’t your health – it’s your attitude?

A new study suggests it’s not only about what your body can do – it’s also about what your mind believes.

If you think aging means decline, you’re more likely to sit still. If you see it as a time for growth, you’re more likely to get up and move – even when facing real health challenges.

Positive thinking keeps you moving

Researchers looked at data from nearly 1,700 adults in the U.K., all of whom were over the age of 50.

The goal was to determine what really keeps people moving as they get older – and not just light walks around the neighborhood, but serious, heart-pumping activity. Things like running, swimming, cycling, or lifting weights.

What they found was striking: people who had a more positive view of aging were more likely to do that kind of vigorous exercise – even if they were living with long-term health problems like heart disease or diabetes.

“Our research suggests that a positive outlook on aging could act as a psychological buffer, helping individuals stay active despite health challenges,” said Professor Victoria Tischler from the University of Surrey.

“Addressing people’s beliefs about aging may be just as important as addressing their physical health needs, which should be considered when designing public health strategies to promote a healthy and active lifestyle.”

Attitude changes everything

This wasn’t just about people who were already fit or fortunate enough to avoid illness. In fact, those who faced more health issues but still maintained a positive attitude about aging were more likely to push through and stay active.

Noncommunicable diseases – the kind that don’t spread from person to person, like arthritis, cancer, or high blood pressure – tend to show up more as people age.

They’re also linked to reduced mobility and lower energy levels. So the idea that mindset could help people stay physically active even with these conditions represents a major shift.

Battling bias about aging

Many people grow up with the attitude that aging is all downhill – more aches, more pills, less freedom. That belief doesn’t appear out of nowhere. For decades, aging has been framed as something to fight or hide.

You see it in commercials, in how older people are discussed, and even in how health advice is given – usually with a long list of what not to do.

If someone is already dealing with health challenges, it can feel like confirmation that the worst ideas about aging are true.

That kind of thinking sticks. It can make people less likely to stay active, even when movement could help them feel better. Once people start to expect decline, they’re more likely to settle into it.

Changing attitude, not just habits

The researchers want public health campaigns to take note. Messages about staying active shouldn’t just focus on what to eat or how to exercise – they should also work to change how people think about aging itself.

According to Dr. Serena Sabatini, lead author of the study, “The ultimate goal is to create a society where an active and engaged later life is not only possible but expected, even in the presence of health challenges.”

This isn’t about ignoring the realities of getting older. It’s not pretending that aging doesn’t come with changes. But it is about refusing to accept decline as the default.

Aging well starts with attitude

The number of people over 65 is growing fast in most countries. In the U.S., the number of older adults will surpass the number of children within the next decade. That means more people living longer – but not necessarily better.

Vigorous physical activity in older age is linked to lower risk of disease, better mental health, and even sharper thinking. It helps maintain independence, keeps people socially connected, and adds life to years, not just years to life.

But staying active doesn’t start with a new gym membership. According to this study, it may start with a simple shift in perspective: seeing aging as a time of possibility, not limitation.

Getting older isn’t optional. But how we feel about it – and what we do with it – might be more in our control than we think. And when the mind leans forward, the body just might follow.

The full study was published in the journal Healthcare.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–