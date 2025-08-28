This country just discovered 19 tons of gold and rare earths

Kazakhstan just had a busy start to 2025. In the first three months of the year, officials in Kazakhstan identified 38 new mineral deposits, including an estimated 19 tons of gold.

This push is part of a national program to map more of the country for resources by 2026, expanding survey coverage to about 2.2 million square kilometers, or roughly 850,000 square miles.

One name to know in this effort is Yerlan Galiyev of the National Geological Survey (JSC). He chairs the state organization that coordinates modern surveys and data systems across Kazakhstan’s mineral sector.

Nineteen tons in a quarter does not mean bars of gold are ready to sell. It signals that sampling and early testing found enough concentration of metal for follow-up, which can take years to confirm through drilling and feasibility work.

That timeline can feel slow. It is how mineral pipelines work: find, test, prove, and then build.

Kazakhstan gold and minerals

The list goes beyond gold. It includes rare earth metals, copper, nickel, and brown coal – each tied to different industries, from magnets and wind turbines to wire, batteries, and power.

Officials say prospective resources add up to millions of tons across categories. That spread matters because diversified deposits reduce dependence on any single commodity cycle.

These resources sit under different kinds of rocks. Some will be easier and cheaper to mine than others, based on depth, grade, water, and access.

Teams combined geophysical surveys with ground truthing. They analyzed aerial and satellite images, walked the ground, drilled cores, and tested water and soil for chemical traces linked to ore.

These steps sound routine. They are, but they work best when combined, with each method helping the others narrow down targets. Data then feed into maps and models. That keeps the next drill hole from being a guess.

Kazakhstan’s new rare earth find

On top of the gold discovery, Kazakhstan also announced a separate rare earth find at a site about 261 miles from the capital.

Officials described a large deposit with more than 20 million metric tons of material, containing rare earths at roughly 700 grams per ton.

Rare earths are a group of 17 elements that help power motors, electronics, and defense systems. Supply is concentrated, so any new source draws attention, as noted by the USGS.

Local researchers are also testing extraction methods. A 2025 study on the Kundybay deposit explored sulfuric acid leaching of weathered clays to pull out these elements, which is relevant for cleaner, lower-temperature processing paths.

“We are working with the Finnish Geological Survey to improve digital geological data systems,” said Galiyev. That digital layer will streamline future mining efforts.

Boost for the economy

Exploration spending shows intent. From 2018 through 2024, Kazakhstan attracted 424 billion tenge in exploration investment, with plans to reach 106 billion tenge in 2025.

Budget support is steady as well. The government has set aside tens of billions of tenge for state-led mapping and surveys to accelerate private investment in drilling and development.

Big discoveries do not turn into mines overnight. But a steady deal pipeline, updated data rooms, and clearer offtake agreements can shorten the path from discovery to first ore.

Environment, jobs, and trade

New mines bring jobs and infrastructure. They also bring tough environmental needs, from water management to waste rock handling and reclamation.

The rare earth angle ties this story to energy and trade. As wind power and EV supply chains grow, countries that can supply magnets and related materials may gain leverage in procurement talks and regional partnerships.

Coal sits in a different policy bucket. More brown coal resources raise questions about future power mixes, but they can also support near term grid stability if paired with cleaner technology.

Partnerships may capture more value

Kazakhstan is signaling that it wants to be more than just a raw material supplier.

By inviting international partners into exploration and processing projects, the country is aiming to secure technology transfer, modern equipment, and access to high-value markets.

The government has already approached Italy, South Korea, and China for joint ventures in geology and mining. These partnerships could shape how quickly the new deposits turn into export-ready materials.

They may also determine whether Kazakhstan captures more value through refining and manufacturing at home, rather than shipping out ore to be processed abroad.

Kazakhstan gold and drilling deals

Watch for resource upgrades. As drilling advances, early estimates will change – sometimes upward, sometimes downward – which is normal.

Offtake talks matter too. Early agreements with manufacturers can finance processing plants, which are often the hardest step for rare earths and battery metals.

Keep an eye on permitting and public consultation. Timelines often depend on how well projects address community and environmental concerns from the start.

The study is published in Minerals.

