This weekend's "Corn Moon" and total lunar eclipse usher in a beautiful end to summer

The first weekend of September offers two dazzling lunar shows, depending on where you live. Across parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, the skies will host a total lunar eclipse.

For more than five hours, Earth will line up perfectly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a deep shadow across the lunar surface.

During totality, which will last 82 minutes, only red light will filter through Earth’s atmosphere and reach the Moon. That’s what gives the lunar face its striking copper hue, earning the name “blood moon.”

Here in the United States, the eclipse will stay below the horizon. The wait won’t be long, though. According to NASA, the next blood moon lunar eclipse that will be visible from America will occur on March 3, 2026.

Understanding a total lunar eclipse

A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow across the Moon’s surface.

Instead of going completely dark, the Moon usually glows a deep red or copper color. That’s because Earth’s atmosphere bends and filters sunlight, letting only the longer, reddish wavelengths reach the Moon.

It’s the same effect that makes sunsets look red, but in this case the Earth is creating a “sunset glow” that wraps all the way around and paints the Moon.

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to watch with the naked eye – no special glasses are needed. They also last much longer: totality can stretch for over an hour, compared to just a few minutes for a total solar eclipse.

Anyone on the night side of Earth can see it, which makes lunar eclipses more common to experience.

For astronomers, these events are chances to study Earth’s atmosphere, since the way light bends and colors the Moon gives clues about dust, clouds, and even volcanic ash floating around our planet.

Final full moon of summer

On Sunday, September 7, the Corn Moon will reach its peak illumination at 2:09 p.m. EDT. That moment takes place below the horizon for U.S. viewers, but the full moon will climb into the eastern sky, glowing bright and round by nightfall.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac notes that the Moon will look nearly full on both the nights before and after September 7. For sky watchers, that means an extended window to catch a glimpse.

Near the horizon, the Moon may appear golden or orange for a while, but as it rises higher, the glow will shift to a clearer white.

Why is it called the Corn Moon?

The name Corn Moon traces back to the Algonquin tribes in the northeastern United States.

Late summer was the time to gather their staple crops of corn, beans, pumpkins, squash, and wild rice. The full moon served as a seasonal marker for this period of abundance and labor.

European traditions gave their own names to the September moon. Some called it the Fruit Moon, marking the ripening of orchard crops.

Others referred to it as the Barley Moon in recognition of the grain harvest. Each name reflects a calendar rooted in the cycles of planting and gathering.

The Harvest Moon is next

It’s tempting to confuse the Corn Moon with the better-known Harvest Moon, but the two aren’t the same.

The Harvest Moon is the full moon that falls closest to the autumn equinox. In 2025, that moment comes on October 7, which also happens to be the first supermoon of the year.

By contrast, the Corn Moon always comes in September. It marks the bridge between summer and fall, when fields in the Northern Hemisphere are still heavy with late crops, but the days are growing shorter.

The lunar calendar of 2025

This year’s lunar calendar is a busy one. September’s Corn Moon is the ninth full moon of 2025.

There will be 12 full moons in total, including three supermoons. Two of those full moons will coincide with total lunar eclipses, offering the dramatic blood moon display.

The calendar has long served as a guide for both farmers and sky watchers. Each name tells a story about the season – what’s ripening, what’s ready, and what’s just around the corner.

A seasonal marker in the sky

For the Algonquin and other Native American tribes, September’s full moon was more than a sign of the corn harvest. Some called it the Corn Maker Moon or Corn Harvest Moon.

These names reflected not only the practical importance of gathering food but also the deep connection between community life and the cycles of nature.

The moon served as both a calendar and a cultural marker, guiding traditions that tied the sky to the land.

Symbolic meaning of the Corn Moon

Beyond the fields, the Corn Moon has taken on symbolic meaning. Some traditions frame it as a time of reflection and release – a moment to let go of stagnant energy and welcome change.

September’s full moon is also viewed as a time to embrace growth and intuition as the seasons shift.

The Corn Moon returns each year as summer fades into fall. It serves as a reminder of how the Moon has always been more than just a light in the night sky – it’s a companion through the seasons.

