The Perseid meteor shower will put on an explosive fireball show this week

Stargazers across the globe, prepare to witness one of the most dazzling meteor showers of the year: the Perseid meteor shower. Named the “fireball champion” by NASA, this meteor shower is scheduled to unfold under near-perfect conditions this weekend.

On the night of Saturday, August 12, stretching into the early hours of Sunday, August 13, the sky will be illuminated with up to 100 meteors each hour, all originating from the Perseid meteoroids. This breathtaking cosmic display will be most visible between 10:30PM and 4:30AM local time.

Unique circumstances

Bill Cooke, the head of NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office, told Business Insider: “This year’s Perseid meteor shower brings unique circumstances that promise an extraordinary viewing experience. Compared to last year when the moon was full, this year is going to be great.”

The moon, which will be nearly pitch black during the shower in its waning crescent phase, will not outshine the Perseids. The bright trails of the meteor shower will stand out against the dark sky.

According to expert astronomers, two ideal locations to witness this event will be along the Pacific and Atlantic coasts of the United States. However, the meteor show will not be limited to these locations, and observers around the world can enjoy the spectacle.

Swift-Tuttle

The Perseid meteors originate from debris shed by the gigantic 16-mile-wide Comet 109/P Swift-Tuttle, which passed closest to Earth in 1992.

Every August, Earth’s path around the sun leads it through remnants left by this comet during its 133-year-long orbit of our solar system. Swift-Tuttle will make its next significant appearance near Earth in 2126.

Cooke explained why this particular meteor shower is so exceptional: “Most other comets are much smaller, with nuclei only a few kilometers across. As a result, Comet Swift-Tuttle produces a large number of meteoroids, many of which are large enough to produce fireballs.”

Thousands of shooting stars

This year, Cooke’s NASA team estimates that the rate of Perseid meteors could reach 100 “shooting stars” per hour when observed from a dark site in rural areas.

For the best experience, Cooke recommends finding a spot away from city lights or other sources of light pollution. “While fireballs can be seen from urban areas, the much greater number of faint Perseids is visible only from the countryside.”

Fiery appearance

The Perseids, sometimes referred to as ‘The Tears of St. Lawrence,’ occurring every year near the Feast of St. Lawrence on August 10, will blaze through Earth’s atmosphere at a staggering 132,000 mph, about 37 miles per second. This incredible speed causes the meteoroids to ignite into brilliant streaks of flame due to the heated air friction.

“They are the number one producer of fireballs among all meteor showers,” noted Cooke.

Despite their fiery appearance, the Perseids pose no threat to human observers or anything else on Earth, as they nearly always burn up in the atmosphere before reaching the planet’s surface.

The UK’s Royal Astronomical Society emphasized that meteor showers like the Perseids are best observed with the naked eye, requiring no special equipment to enjoy the view.

If local cloud cover interrupts visibility on August 12, the Perseids will continue on subsequent nights, though less brilliantly, as Earth exits the Swift-Tuttle debris field.

Upcoming meteor showers

The next significant meteor shower will be the Draconids in October, originating from a much smaller comet, 21 P/Giacobini-Zinner, with a diameter of just 1.24 miles.

Comparing the Perseids to other meteor showers, Cooke mentioned the Geminid meteor shower. He noted the stark contrast in conditions: “The difference is the Perseids occur in a nice, warm, summer’s night. The Geminis are mid-December and you freeze your tail off.”

“if you’re going to watch any meteor shower this year,” this month’s Perseids is “the one to see.” His advice to those who wish to witness this astronomical wonder? “Just lie back with your eyes, and take in the sky. You’ll see Perseids zip along.”

More about the Perseids

The Perseid meteor shower is an annual celestial event that lights up the night sky and provides a breathtaking spectacle for stargazers. It’s one of the most prolific meteor showers, with an average of 60-100 meteors per hour during its peak.

Named after the constellation Perseus – from which they appear to radiate – the Perseids occur as Earth passes through the debris left by the comet Swift-Tuttle. This comet, with a nucleus of approximately 16 miles (26 kilometers) across, is the largest known object to repeatedly pass close to Earth.

The Perseid meteor shower typically begins in mid-July and peaks in early to mid-August. During the peak, it’s not uncommon to see a meteor streak across the sky every minute or so, provided you’re in a location with minimal light pollution.

In addition to their spectacular show, the Perseids have a rich history. They have been observed for about 2,000 years, with the earliest recorded observations coming from the Far East.

Despite its historical and scientific significance, viewing the Perseid meteor shower doesn’t require special equipment or knowledge of the stars. It’s an event anyone can enjoy, simply by finding a dark place away from city lights, lying back, and gazing up at the night sky.

—-

