This weekend's Sturgeon Moon marks a turning point in summer

The full moon this August is more than just a pretty sight – it’s part of a long-standing seasonal rhythm tied to both tradition and survival.

Known as the Sturgeon Moon, it will reach peak brightness at 3:55 a.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, August 9, but the best time to catch it is Friday night.

The moon isn’t just putting on a solo performance. It will have some company – including some of the brightest planets in the solar system.

The meaning behind the name

The full moon in August has traditionally been called the Sturgeon Moon. That name comes from the giant freshwater fish that once filled the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain.

Native American communities who lived in the region knew that this time of year was when lake sturgeon were easiest to catch. The fish were a major source of food in late summer and early fall.

The name itself has staying power. The Old Farmer’s Almanac helped preserve the tradition, which blends Native American, Colonial American, and European influences.

These names weren’t just poetic – they were practical. The full moon marked a moment in time, signaling what kind of work needed doing that month. Whether that meant harvesting crops, drying herbs, or going fishing, people used the moon to keep track of the season.

Ancient fish with a modern struggle

Sturgeon aren’t just any fish. They’ve been swimming in Earth’s waters for about 136 million years, earning them the nickname “living fossils.”

Their bodies still look like something from a prehistoric age – armor-like scales, long snouts, and massive size. Some sturgeon are as small as a bass, while others can grow to the size of a Volkswagen.

Female lake sturgeon don’t start reproducing until they’re about 20 years old. Even then, they only spawn once every four years. Despite that slow start, they can live for over a century – up to 150 years in some cases.

But their long lifespan hasn’t protected them. In the 19th century, sturgeon were overfished heavily. Their populations took a major hit, and they’ve struggled ever since.

Pollution and habitat destruction have made things even worse. Today, they’re rare in many parts of their original range, especially the massive lake sturgeon that once dominated the Great Lakes.

Saturn and Neptune join the moon

There’s more to this month than just the full moon. On August 12, just a few days after the moon peaks, it will appear close to both Saturn and Neptune in the sky. They’ll share what’s called a right-angle conjunction – a kind of visual alignment – which will make them seem huddled together in the night sky.

To the naked eye, the view might be subtle. But a decent pair of binoculars should reveal a better view of the trio. Saturn will likely be the easiest to spot with its bright, steady glow. Neptune, much fainter, will appear close by.

Another conjunction: Venus and Jupiter

Saturn and Neptune aren’t the only planets making an appearance this month. Venus and Jupiter have been gradually drawing closer to one another.

Around August 11 and 12, they’ll appear to be just one degree apart – which is about the width of your pinky held out at arm’s length.

These kinds of planetary alignments aren’t rare, but they do offer a special chance to see multiple bright objects packed into a small section of the sky. Venus will be the brightest of the bunch, with Jupiter glowing just behind it.

A moon with many names

While “Sturgeon Moon” is the name most people associate with August, it’s far from the only one. Different communities had their own ways of labeling this time of year.

According to NASA, it has also been called the Red Moon, Corn Moon, Herb Moon, Grain Moon, and Dog Moon.

In medieval Europe, it was often referred to as the Barley Moon or Fruit Moon – a signal that it was time to harvest grain and preserve fruit before the season changed.

All of these names tie the moon to survival. They reflect a time when people closely followed natural cues to know when to sow, reap, or fish.

