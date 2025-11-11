Three new frog species found that give birth to fully-formed frogs, skipping the tadpole stage
11-11-2025

Three new frog species found that give birth to fully-formed frogs, skipping the tadpole stage

Rodielon Putol
Earth.com staff writer
subscribe
facebooklinkedinxwhatsappbluesky
Follow Earth on Google

Not all frogs lay eggs that hatch into wiggly tadpoles, and not all tadpoles slowly morph into adult frogs in a pond. In fact, some frogs skip that entire stage altogether – like the newly discovered species found in the forests of Tanzania.

Three species of African frogs have been found giving birth to fully formed baby toads. There were no eggs or tadpoles – just tiny versions of themselves, ready to hop away.

New kind of frog life

Study co-author Professor Mark D. Scherz is a herpetologist at the Natural History Museum of Denmark.

“It’s common knowledge that frogs grow from tadpoles – it’s one of the classic metamorphosis paradigms in biology,” explained Professor Scherz.

“But the nearly 8,000 frog species actually have a wide variety of reproductive modes, many of which don’t closely resemble that famous story.”

That includes these Tanzanian toads, which give live birth inside damp forests in the Eastern Arc Mountains.

This unusual method of reproduction is known in only a few other frog species, mostly from South America and Southeast Asia. That’s why scientists were so surprised to find three new species in this one corner of Africa.

H. Christoph Liedtke of the Spanish National Research Council studies the evolution of how amphibians reproduce.

“Live-bearing is exceptionally rare among frogs and toads, practiced by less than 1% of frogs species, making these new species exceptionally interesting,” said Liedtke.

Finding the new frog species

The story of these live-birthing toads didn’t start in a lab – it began in a museum. Over 120 years ago, a German scientist named Gustav Tornier discovered a Tanzanian frog that gave birth to live young.

The species became part of the collections at the Museum für Naturkunde in Berlin. But until recently, scientists weren’t exactly sure how those frogs fit into the bigger family tree.

That changed when researchers used a technique called museomics to extract DNA from those century-old museum specimens.

By studying the DNA, they could match those old frogs to present-day populations and find out how they’re related.

“Some of these specimens were collected over 120 years ago,” said Dr. Alice Petzold of the University of Potsdam, who led the DNA analysis.

“Our museomics work was able to reveal exactly which populations those old specimens belonged to, giving us a lot more confidence for future work on these toads.”

Unrecognized toad diversity

The DNA also confirmed what scientists had suspected. There were more species of these frogs than anyone realized.

To sort it out, Christian Thrane from the University of Copenhagen examined hundreds of preserved frogs in natural history museums.

“Phylogenetic work from a few years ago had already let us know there was previously unrecognized diversity among these toads,” said Thrane, lead author of the study.

“But by traveling to different natural history museums and examining hundreds of preserved toads, I was able to get a better idea of their morphological diversity, so we could describe these new species.”

Intraspecific variation within Nectophrynoides luhomeroensis sp. nov. in life. A Adult JVL 1291; B adult JVL 1292; C subadult paratype MTSN 8312; D subadult paratype MTSN 8401. Photographs from Luhomero Mountains, Udzungwa Mountains; A, B by John V. Lyakurwa; C, D by Michele Menegon.
Intraspecific variation within Nectophrynoides luhomeroensis sp. nov. in life. A Adult JVL 1291; B adult JVL 1292; C subadult paratype MTSN 8312; D subadult paratype MTSN 8401. Photographs from Luhomero Mountains, Udzungwa Mountains; A, B by John V. Lyakurwa; C, D by Michele Menegon. Click image to enlarge.

Frog species in a fragile habitat

The Eastern Arc Mountains of Tanzania are lush, green, and packed with species found nowhere else on Earth.

These forests rise up like islands above the plains, creating cool, damp environments where frogs and other wildlife thrive. But those forests are shrinking.

Many of the tree toads in this region live in small patches of forest that are now surrounded by farmland, mines, or cleared land. This puts them at serious risk.

Dr. Michele Menegon, a conservationist who works in the area, pointed out that the forest is now highly fragmented – and that this is putting the toads in trouble.

In fact, one species in this group, Nectophrynoides asperginis, is already extinct in the wild. Another, Nectophrynoides poyntoni, hasn’t been seen since it was first discovered in 2003.

Some of these frogs are already disappearing, and we’ve only just started to understand them. Each new discovery feels like a small window opening, and the more we learn, the better shot we have at keeping that window from closing for good.

The full study was published in the journal Vertebrate Zoology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2025/11/frog-species_Nectophrynoides-luhomeroensis_no-tadpoles_1m.jpg
11-11-2025
Three new frog species found that give birth to fully-formed frogs, skipping the tadpole stage
2025/11/limpet_Pectinodonta-nautilus_anatomy_Paula-Rodriguez-Flores_1m.jpg
11-11-2025
New deep-sea limpet species reveals big secrets of the deep ocean
2025/11/little-star-hubble-andromeda-discovery.jpg
11-11-2025
This tiny star that nobody took seriously changed our understanding of the Universe
2025/11/namibia-lithium-elite-sqm-australia-chile-dominance.jpg
11-11-2025
Small African nation could join the 'lithium elite' with new mining venture
2025/11/dinosaur-eggshells_new-hatchling_illustration_Eva-Utsukiyouhei_1m.jpg
11-11-2025
New cutting-edge tech allows precise dating of fossilized dinosaur eggshells
2025/11/maya-monuments_cruciform-pit-montage_SciAdvances_1m.jpg
11-11-2025
Largest Maya monuments and treasures found to date were part of a 'big bang' of construction
2025/11/Sentinel-4_sulfer-dioxide_mt-etna_ESA_1big.jpg
11-11-2025
First images from Sentinel-4 reveal air pollution hotspots around the world
2025/11/island-reptiles_going-extinct_before-discovery_Calumma-oshaughnessyi_1m.jpg
11-11-2025
Island reptiles are going extinct before we even knew they existed
2025/11/Douglas-fir-harvest.jpg
11-11-2025
Hidden pressure is pushing Douglas-fir harvests decades earlier
2025/11/sweeteners-child-development-beverages.jpg
11-11-2025
Scientists link artificial sweeteners with early puberty in children
2025/11/exoplanet-2M1510-AB-b_Tatooine_binary-stars-orbit_Science_1big.jpg
11-11-2025
Very unique exoplanet discovered with a 'sideways' orbit around two failed stars
2025/11/Mammoth-tooth-1.jpg
11-11-2025
How a single tooth is rewriting where mammoths once roamed
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifestyle
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
x icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved