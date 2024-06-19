'Time cells' in the brain are key to complex learning

We all know that time is a fundamental part of life. It governs our daily routines, dictates our schedules, and allows us to make sense of the world around us. But have you ever wondered how your brain and cells actually perceive and process time?

Researchers at the University of Utah Health have recently made a remarkable discovery that sheds light on this mystery.

Brain’s inner clock: Time cells

Scientists have identified a special group of neurons in the brain called “time cells,” which act like the second hand on a clock, firing in sequence to measure short periods of time.

“Time cells are supposed to be active at specific moments during the trial,” said Dr. Hyunwoo Lee, co-first author of the study. “But when the mice made mistakes, that selective activity became messy.”

While previous research suggested that time cells merely tracked time like a stopwatch, the new findings reveal a far more intricate role. These cells play a crucial part in learning complex behaviors that rely on precise timing.

Mice and morse code

To understand how time cells function, the researchers designed an experiment where mice had to learn a simplified version of Morse code using different patterns of odor stimuli.

By observing the activity of individual time cells before and after the learning process, they discovered a fascinating phenomenon.

Initially, the time cells responded uniformly to all odor patterns. However, as the mice mastered the differently timed patterns, the time cells developed unique activity patterns for each sequence. It was like watching the brain create a personalized code for time!

“The MEC isn’t acting like a really simple stopwatch that’s necessary to track time in any simple circumstance,” said Erin Bigus, co-first author of the study. “Its role seems to be in actually learning these more complex temporal relationships.”

When the researchers temporarily deactivated the brain region containing these time cells, the mice could still perceive and anticipate the timing of events, but they struggled to learn new time-related tasks.

This suggests that time cells are not just responsible for keeping track of time but are also essential for learning intricate temporal relationships.

New perspective on space and time

The study’s findings challenge our conventional understanding of how the brain processes time and space.

The region where time cells are found, known as the medial entorhinal cortex (MEC), was previously thought to be primarily involved in spatial learning and the formation of mental maps.

However, the researchers observed striking similarities between the brain activity patterns associated with time-based and spatial learning.

This intriguing connection raises the possibility that the brain processes both space and time using similar mechanisms. It’s like a hidden link between two seemingly distinct dimensions of our experience.

“We believe that the entorhinal cortex might serve a dual purpose, acting both as an odometer to track distance and as a clock to track elapsed time,” said Dr. James Heys, senior author of the study.

Implications for Alzheimer’s Disease

The researchers believe that their findings could significantly impact the field of neurodegenerative disease diagnostics, particularly for Alzheimer’s disease.

Given that the MEC is among the initial brain regions affected by Alzheimer’s, the observed correlation between MEC function and complex timing tasks suggests a potential avenue for early detection.

By developing diagnostic tools that assess an individual’s ability to perform complex time-based tasks, clinicians may be able to identify subtle cognitive impairments associated with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

This could lead to earlier interventions and potential treatments, ultimately improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

“These are the first areas of the brain to be affected by neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. We are interested in exploring whether complex timing behavior tasks could be a useful way to detect the early onset of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Dr. Heys.

Future of time research

The study of time cells is still in its early stages, but the potential implications are vast. Researchers are eager to explore the complex mechanisms by which these cells interact with other brain regions and contribute to our overall perception of time.

They are also investigating how disruptions in time cell activity may contribute to various neurological and psychiatric disorders.

As technology advances, we can expect even more sophisticated tools for studying time cells and their role in the brain. This could lead to new insights into the fundamental nature of time itself and how it shapes our lives.

Significance of time cells

The next time you become aware of the passage of time, consider the complex neural processes underlying this perception.

The discovery of time cells and their essential role in learning and adaptation highlights the intricate relationship between our brains and our experience of time.

Ongoing research into time perception promises to reveal even more about how our brains construct our understanding of the world, potentially leading to breakthroughs in fields like neurology and cognitive science.

The study is published in the journal Nature Neuroscience.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–