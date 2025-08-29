Walking through a forest can reshape who you are and bring inner peace, according to science

Ask yourself this: when was the last time you felt truly at peace, not just amused or entertained, but deeply rooted in who you are? A new study suggests that spending more time in nature may play a bigger role in that feeling than we assume.

That deeper layer has a name in psychology – eudaimonic well-being. It is about purpose, self-acceptance, growth, and relationships. It sticks.

Does nature help with that? The short answer is a resounding “yes.” Not only can nature boost your mood for an hour; it can also give you a clearer sense of self that lasts.

This study examined that question and returned with an answer that feels both refreshing and practical.

Nature time and eudaimonic well-being

Researchers invited people in Turku, Finland, to share how the outdoors shows up in their real lives.

First, 158 residents answered questions about time in nature and how their lives felt in terms of purpose, self-acceptance, growth, relationships, autonomy, and life management.

Then, 20 people joined creative writing workshops to describe, in their own words, how the natural world shapes them. The team paired numbers with stories to capture both patterns and personal depth.

“We wanted to explore how nature supports people’s self-acceptance, purpose of life, positive relationships, autonomy, personal growth and agency, as well as life management,” explains Joha Järekari, Doctoral Researcher at the University of Turku.

“This is called eudaimonic well-being and it can be considered in contrast to hedonism: whereas hedonism focuses on short-term pleasures, eudaimonia delves into longer and deeper well-being.

Nature time evokes deep feelings

The study focused on two groups: ages 15 to 24 and adults over 60. Different life stages bring different needs.

Yet a clear theme showed up in both: nature felt nonjudgmental. Trees do not judge. Water does not grade them. That sense of relief made room for honesty.

“Although there were some differences between the different age groups in how they spent time in nature and in what kinds of places, they also had many shared experiences,” Järekari noted.

“What both age groups had in common was, among other things, a feeling that nature does not judge or criticize, which had a positive effect on the participants’ self-acceptance.”

Choices and belonging

Participants described two kinds of connection. One was inward. Time outside – on a trail, beside water, in a garden – made it easier to hear their own values and act on them.

The other was outward. Being outdoors helped people feel closer to friends and family, and also widened their sense of community to include birds, trees, and other living things.

That broader bond pointed toward meaning, not just good moods.

“Spending time and being active in nature brought to the surface what was really important to the participants in their lives,” Järekari describes.

“This increased people’s agency and autonomy and had a positive impact on personal growth. The participants reported that it was easier to get in touch with oneself, with other people, and with other species.”

Factoring in age and experience

Older adults often talked about shared moments with grandchildren and unhurried walks, the kind that leave room for quiet.

Some mentioned moments of spirituality, a quiet awareness of being part of something larger than themselves.

Younger people leaned on the outdoors for healthy solitude. They could be alone without feeling lonely, or with friends without filling every second with conversation. Different routes, same endpoint: a more authentic self.

When worry creeps in

The picture was not perfect. Many participants, especially younger ones, felt the weight of environmental damage.

Worry about climate change often chipped away at that comfort. Shame showed up too, a feeling of being part of the problem just by being human.

“However, this feeling grew stronger when participants noticed the visible effects of the ecological crisis on their surroundings,” Järekari continued.

“Many young people also described a sense of shame about being part of the problem, so to speak, by being part of humanity, which challenged their self-acceptance.”

Nature time goes deep

Plenty of research shows that green space can lower stress and help attention bounce back. This work points to something deeper: identity-level effects that unfold over time.

It suggests that nature is not just a reset button. It is a steady setting where people practice being who they want to be.

“Our research unlocks the impact of nature on people’s well-being on a deeper level than stress relief or positive emotions,” Järekari emphasizes.

“Connection to nature is important to us on an identity level and often shapes our lives in ways that aren’t immediately obvious, but become clearer over time.”

Eudaimonic well-being in society

Design choices of public spaces matter. If we judge parks only by how many joggers they attract, we miss a big part of their value.

People need quiet corners, meandering paths, and benches under trees. Those places support reflection, relationships, and responsibility – features, not extras.

“It is important to encourage a deeper public discussion about the meaning of nature in people’s lives,” adds Salla Eilola, Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of Turku.

“Consequently, these issues could also be taken into account in decision-making and, for example, in urban planning, where nature still often unfortunately has to give way to built environment,”

Small steps, lasting benefits

You do not need a dramatic plan to make this real. Pick a nearby spot and go there on a regular day, not just on the best day. Let your mind settle and see what values bubble up.

If you spend time with kids or elders, choose slow routes that welcome pauses. Put phones aside. Short, steady moments count.

None of this turns a park into a productivity tool. It simply gives you space to notice what matters and act on it.

That’s the heart of eudaimonic well-being, and nature offers a simple doorway – whether it is a patch of grass, a line of trees, or a stretch of water.

The full study was published in the journal People and Nature.

