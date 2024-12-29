Time is running out to protect the Parma wallaby

Nestled in the rugged terrain of the Great Dividing Range in New South Wales lives a vulnerable species known as the Parma wallaby, also known as the white-throated wallaby.

This elusive marsupial, with its shy demeanor and unique ecological role, is an integral part of the region’s biodiversity.

Despite being a familiar sight to locals, the Parma wallaby is balancing on the edge of survival, its future hanging by a thread.

Listed as “Near Threatened” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the species faces mounting threats that could drive it closer to extinction without timely intervention.

Immediate and focused conservation measures are essential to ensure its continued existence and safeguard the delicate balance of its ecosystem.

Pressing threats to the Parma wallaby

The Australian National University (ANU) has been at the forefront of wallaby conservation research.

ANU experts, including Professor George Wilson, have been deeply involved in studying the history and past relocation attempts of Parma wallaby populations, alongside the pressing threats to their habitats. The team’s findings paint a troubling picture.

Predation remains one of the primary challenges for this vulnerable marsupial, significantly compounding its already precarious status and hampering recovery efforts.

The Black Summer bushfires caused severe destruction to Parma wallaby populations and their shrinking habitats.

Professor Wilson emphasized that these catastrophic fires have pushed the species closer to the brink of extinction, highlighting the urgent need for proactive conservation measures.

The need for safe havens

Efforts to reintroduce the Parma wallaby to certain areas have been met with heartbreaking results.

“An attempt to reintroduce a population near Robertson in New South Wales was unsuccessful, with foxes killing more than 40 Parma wallabies within three months,” noted Professor Wilson.

Interestingly, New Zealand, where there are no foxes, is grappling with an overabundance of Parma wallabies.

“We know Parma wallabies are thriving in a predator-free enclosure at Mount Wilson. We need to create more privately owned safe havens and captive breeding programs like that one to secure these animals’ long-term survival,” said Professor Wilson.

Collaborating for Parma wallaby conservation

While the New South Wales government’s Saving Our Species program outlines conservation strategies for the Parma wallaby, Professor Wilson argues that it often overlooks the importance of establishing safe havens.

These sanctuaries, he explained, provide several key benefits: they offer population security during bushfires, support disease and genetic management, and protect the species from vehicle collisions and introduced predators.

Some progress is being made, such as the construction of a wallaby enclosure at Ngambaa Nature Reserve, which will relocate some Parma wallabies from Mount Wilson. However, experts emphasize that more facilities are urgently needed.

“Predator-proof fencing is costly to build and maintain. Government agencies should collaborate with private landholders to construct them in a cost-effective manner and foster greater partnerships with zoos, nature reserves, and commercial investors,” said Professor Wilson.

Past efforts and future goals

Despite these efforts, some researchers believe the Saving Our Species strategy is overly ambitious and unrealistic for government agencies to achieve alone.

Samaa Kalsia from the Australian Wildlife Services, a co-author of the study with Professor Wilson, noted that many of the identified threats to Parma wallabies stem from insufficient research and understanding.

“A lot of the threats to Parma wallabies outlined by the New South Wales government are actually indicative of a lack of knowledge or an insufficient understanding about the animals’ habitat and food requirements and the extent of the impact of predation by foxes, among other concerns,” said Kalsia.

She added that historical neglect in studying Parma wallabies has compounded their risk of extinction. Furthermore, the state’s conservation plan fails to incentivize private landowners to implement measures that could aid the species’ recovery.

“It’s unlikely the threats to these animals will be addressed unless governments facilitate rather than inhibit the creation of sanctuaries like the one at Yengo, Mount Wilson and others at Barrington Tops and Bannockburn,” noted Kalsia.

The future of the Parma wallaby depends on coordinated action and collaboration across all stakeholders, from government bodies to private landholders and conservation organizations.

The full study was published in the journal Australian Zoologist.

