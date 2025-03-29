Unexpected Neanderthal discovery permanently rewrites human history

The Levant region of the Middle East has long been recognized as a mixing pot of early humans and Neanderthals, some local and some on their way to and from other geographical regions.

The many skeletal remains that have been found are characterized by high morphological diversity, but there is a consistency in the indicators of social and cultural behaviors.

Sites in the Levant give evidence of intentional burial of the dead, the interment of grave goods and the use of ochre at burial sites.

This evidence of social and cultural behavior predates all other such evidence in the global record by tens of thousands of years.

In a recent study, researchers have analyzed unprecedented finds from Tinshemet Cave in Israel, in order to understand the relationship between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens during the mid-Middle Paleolithic.

Remains of both of these hominin species are present at the site, but they appear to share common habits, technology and burial rites.

Neanderthals, humans, and Tinshemet Cave

The site has proved to be an archaeological and anthropological treasure trove, with its skeletons – some of which are almost complete – burial sites and artifacts associated with these burials.

These are the first new Middle-Paleolithic (MP) human burials to be investigated in 50 years.

The new evidence from Tinshemet Cave indicates that these early humans were not just neighbors but were actively sharing information, and influencing each other’s survival techniques, toolmaking, and cultures.

When the finds were compared with evidence from other Levant sites, they showed similar tools, the same placement of skeletons within burial sites, artifacts that were included for use in the afterlife, and the presence of ochre fragments throughout the deposits.

This indicates that, although different types of hominins were present, they all seemed to share common cultural and social practices.

Clearly, the relationship between early humans and Neanderthals was more complex than originally thought.

Humans and Neanderthals shared culture

Excavation of the Tinshemet Cave deposits has been ongoing since 2017. It is directed by Prof. Yossi Zaidner of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Prof. Israel Hershkovitz of Tel Aviv University, and Dr. Marion Prévost of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The primary objective of the researchers has been to unravel the nature of the relationship between Homo sapiens and Neanderthals during the mid-Middle Paleolithic period in this region.

Was there a rivalry over resources between the two groups, or were they peaceful neighbors or collaborators?

The researchers integrated data from four essential fields – stone tool production, hunting strategies, symbolic behavior, and social complexity – for their study.

This integrated approach led to the inference that different human groups, including Neanderthals, pre-Neanderthals, and Homo sapiens, all of which inhabited the Levant at various times, engaged in significant interactions.

These encounters enabled the exchange of knowledge and skills, which in turn led to the mixing of cultures among these populations.

Burial rituals shared

The discovery of a cluster of human burials at the Tinshemet Cave also raises fascinating questions about the role this site played in MP society.

Could this cave have been a dedicated burial ground or even a cemetery?

The placement of artifacts such as stone tools, animal bones, and ochre chunks within the burial pits suggests early beliefs in the afterlife, implying the presence of shared societal rituals and strong communal bonds.

Why does any of this matter?

The discoveries at Tinshemet Cave offer a glimpse into a dynamic period of prehistoric human interaction, with evidence suggesting that Neanderthals and early humans not only coexisted but also influenced each other’s ways of life.

Professor Zaidner describes Israel as a “melting pot” where different human groups met, interacted, and evolved together.

“Our data show that human connections and population interactions have been fundamental in driving cultural and technological innovations throughout history,” he explained.

Dr. Prévost highlighted the unique geographic position of the region at the crossroads of human dispersals.

“During the mid-MP, climatic improvements increased the region’s carrying capacity, leading to demographic expansion and intensified contact between different Homo taxa,” he said.

Humans and Neanderthals – socially complex

This demographic shift likely facilitated social exchanges that contributed to the shared technological and cultural advancements observed in the archaeological record.

Prof. Hershkovitz commented that the interconnectedness of lifestyles among various human groups in the Levant suggests deep relationships and shared adaptation strategies.

“These findings paint a picture of dynamic interactions shaped by both cooperation and competition.”

The discoveries at Tinshemet Cave reinforce the notion that prehistoric human groups were not isolated entities but rather engaged in continuous exchanges that shaped their learning, survival, culture, and technological progress.

Still much more to learn

The findings at Tinshemet Cave offer a fascinating glimpse into the social organization, symbolic practices, and everyday lives of early human populations.

By excavating evidence of common burial practices, technological transfer, and potential cultural mixing between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens, scientists are rewriting the history of prehistoric coexistence.

As digs proceed, future discoveries might reveal further burial grounds, artifacts, or symbolic inscriptions that shed more light on the dynamics of interspecies interactions in this region.

The full study was published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.

