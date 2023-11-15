Tiny air particles play an outsized role in climate change

Climate change, a phenomenon primarily driven by human-induced greenhouse gases, has been a topic of intense study and discussion. However, certain aspects of this complex issue, such as the behavior of minuscule particles formed from air molecules, remain shrouded in mystery.

Dominik Stolzenburg from the Institute of Materials Chemistry at TU Wien sheds light on these lesser-known elements of climate change. This exploration aims to enhance the precision of future climate models.

Air particles: Invisible climate architects

Stolzenburg draws attention to the unnoticed influencers of climate: tiny air particles formed from volatile organic substances.

“You know this from a walk in the woods: you take a deep breath and it smells really nice like a forest,” he explains.

Fragrances, emitted from trees, are not greenhouse gases but play a crucial role in climate dynamics. They oxidize in the air, leading to reaction products that clump together.

These eventually form clusters 100 to 200 nanometers in diameter. Though invisible to the naked eye, these particles significantly impact water vapor.

The cloud connection

Aerosols, once airborne, become pivotal in cloud formation. Water molecules adhere to these particles, creating a condensation nucleus. This is essential for fog or cloud development.

Stolzenburg reveals an intriguing aspect. He says, “It can be shown that high concentrations of these aerosols make clouds denser and whiter than they would otherwise be, and that they take longer to dissipate.”

This denser cloud cover reflects more sunlight, potentially cooling the Earth. If these effects are stronger than current models predict, it suggests that the warming impact of CO2 is even more substantial. This is because the CO2 impact is partially masked by increased cloud density from human-made particles.

Significance of aerosol particles

The review article delves into the growth dynamics of these aerosol particles. Their small size and mobility mean they often collide with larger particles, like pollen or soot, disappearing from the atmospheric stage as potential condensation nuclei.

“Only the fastest growing particles are relevant for the climate,” Stolzenburg notes. Research indicates that organic molecules are critical for these particles’ growth over land, while iodine-related substances or sulfate compounds are vital over oceans. These elements, however, are often overlooked in global models.

Challenge of reliable modeling

Despite significant advances in measurement technology, accurately modeling the complexity of aerosol growth remains a challenge. Stolzenburg emphasizes the need for more reliable models to understand the human-induced masking of climate change.

“We want to understand exactly which substances interact with each other and in what way, and what processes need to be included in our models to make them better,” he states.

Dominik Stolzenburg’s work highlights a critical, yet often overlooked, aspect of climate change: the role of tiny, human-made particles in cloud formation and, consequently, climate regulation.

As the scientific community strives to unravel the complexities of these processes, this research paves the way for more accurate climate models, offering deeper insights into the intricate mechanisms driving our changing climate.

The full study was published in the Review of Modern Physics.

