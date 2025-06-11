Tiny phytoplankton that feed ocean life are rapidly disappearing

Phytoplankton power countless ocean ecosystems, yet many people hardly notice these microscopic organisms. They shape the ocean’s energy flow by fueling a cascade of food sources and helping regulate global carbon cycles.

Over the last six decades, biomass for these minuscule communities in the North Atlantic haa declined by up to 2% per year in many parts of the open ocean. This is the conclusion of a recent study led by Dr. Crispin M. Mutshinda at Dalhousie University in Canada.

What phytoplankton do in the ocean

Diatoms belong to a group of algae with glass-like cell walls made of silica. Researchers attribute nearly 40% of global marine primary production to these prolific cells.

Dinoflagellates are more diverse and include photosynthetic, mixotrophic, and heterotrophic members. Their carbon-rich walls and unique cellular features set them apart, although they often appear in coastal blooms and can outcompete other species in certain conditions.

Diatoms and dinoflagellates both influence nutrient cycling and marine food webs. Their abundance and proportion can shift when temperature or nutrient levels change.

Some species of dinoflagellates can release toxins that occasionally affect fisheries and aquaculture. Scientists worry that shifting environmental patterns might tilt the balance of these phytoplankton in ways that disrupt the ocean’s usual rhythm.

Tracking decades of change

The research team applied the Continuous Plankton Recorder tool to track these phytoplankton groups, stitching together a data series from 1960 to 2017. The sea surface temperature records offered additional details on potential connections between warming waters and phytoplankton behavior.

The researchers noted dips in total biomass in the sub-Arctic and central Atlantic, alongside growth on some continental shelves. One region showed different trends from another, revealing that local forces can alter broader patterns.

The project offered an impressive look at the North Atlantic’s shifting mosaic. Each location told its own story, yet certain themes held strong across provinces.

“Predicting the effects of climate change likely requires consideration of the consequences for the whole community,” said Dr. Mutshinda. He and his team examined how these plankton forms might react to warming on short timescales compared to gradual adaptive responses spanning decades.

Regional trends in phytoplankton

Large areas in the sub-Arctic and parts of the high-latitude waters showed declining numbers of diatoms. In contrast, several shelf regions displayed rising diatom counts over time.

Dinoflagellates trended upward in one sector yet declined in another. The experts noted that temperature spikes, nutrient supply, and local hydrographic conditions could all favor one group over the other.

The Atlantic Arctic region revealed less dinoflagellate growth than southern zones, likely tied to cooler conditions and potential ice coverage. Warmer spots closer to the eastern coast, on the other hand, saw a shift toward these flagellated species when short-term temperature anomalies arose.

The researchers see parallels with studies linking diatom-to-dinoflagellate swings to stronger stratification and reduced silicon availability. Local wind patterns and water mixing further influence how each plankton group fares.

Poleward migration and genetic adaptation

Evolving temperatures may push tropical and subtropical marine species to expand poleward. Plankton communities could adapt genetically if changes persist for many generations.

Northerly areas remain understudied for how extreme shifts in climate might alter diatom populations. Observers suspect that ongoing warming could spur even more unexpected patterns in places like the Arctic frontier.

These findings may have implications for fish stocks, carbon export, and broader ocean health. Alterations in primary producers often cascade to the rest of the marine food web.

Certain dinoflagellate blooms can affect local fisheries, tourism, and even international seafood markets.

Importance of long-term monitoring

The researchers emphasize that ocean surveys and long-term sampling networks deserve greater support. Records spanning multiple decades help clarify how marine ecosystems respond to the complex tapestry of natural fluctuations and anthropogenic stress.

A short surge in water temperature tends to favor dinoflagellates. Over several decades, though, some diatom groups managed to increase in specific shelf regions despite overall warming.

Balancing the direct effect of hotter waters against the capacity for plankton to adapt remains a central question. That tension might shape outcomes for diatoms and dinoflagellates for generations to come.

Some communities are already feeling the strain of these changing patterns. Fisheries reliant on consistent plankton blooms could face more unpredictable yields.

Phytoplankton in a changing ocean

Questions linger about how far these trends will continue or whether new tipping points lie ahead. Experts suggest that renewed focus on integrated models, better technology, and cooperative research efforts may help untangle these scenarios.

Researchers see these signals as evidence that ocean systems rarely follow a single path. Large-scale changes often merge with regional quirks, leading to unique stories in each part of the basin.

Policymakers and industry stakeholders may benefit from following these detailed outcomes. Understanding the distinctive dynamics of diatoms and dinoflagellates might help craft stronger conservation and resource strategies.

Ocean science stands at a crossroads. Each study refines our grasp of how fragile, yet adaptable, marine life can be.

The study is published in the journal PLOS One.

