A silver needle lost 800 years ago has been found

A tiny, medieval metal pen, lost in a monastery around 800 years ago, has turned up again in the German Harz Mountains. Archaeologists uncovered the silver-tipped stylus at the long-vanished Himmelpforte Monastery near Wernigerode.

To the scientists, this pen is a small but powerful window into medieval reading, writing, and drawing. They identified it as silverpoint, a drawing method that uses a silver-tipped stylus on specially prepared paper.

Medieval stylus with a big story

The work was led by archaeologist Felix Biermann at the Saxony-Anhalt State Office for Heritage Management and Archaeology (SASO). His research focuses on medieval monasteries and how everyday finds reveal social, economic, and spiritual life.

Himmelpforte began as a small Augustinian hermitage in the mid-thirteenth century and ended violently during the Peasants’ War, a massive uprising of farmers and townspeople in 1525. Excavation reports describe how its buildings were destroyed and its layout slipped from memory.

Archaeologists had already identified the slope below the cloister’s eastern side as a dumping ground for broken tools, food waste, and rubble. The 4.3-inch (11.1 cm) medieval stylus was unearthed in a refuse layer near the cloister’s east wing.

Teams using metal detectors, handheld devices that locate buried metal objects, swept the area as part of wider excavations that began in 2022.

Their passes over the terrace slope picked up signals from ordinary writing tools and fittings as well as this unusually refined pen.

How the silver stylus was made

X-ray analysis showed that the shaft is an alloy, a blended metal, rich in copper with small amounts of tin, zinc, and lead.

Fine grooves along its length suggest the maker rolled a strip of metal into a tube, then smoothed it carefully so it would feel comfortable in the hand.

The silver-tip, measuring roughly 0.4-inch (1.2 cm), shows neatly parallel scratches that record both final sharpening and actual writing.

Chemical tests revealed silver with about five percent copper, slightly richer in copper than modern sterling silver.

The team used metallurgical analysis, lab tests that reveal a metal’s elements, to study how the tip was attached. They found air bubbles sliced open by sharpening marks, clear evidence that liquid silver had been poured onto the base and left to cool.

The rounded shaft is less than half a centimeter thick, narrow enough for precise control yet solid enough to resist bending.

Taken together, the shaft and tip show a workshop that understood both metalworking skills and the small comforts needed for hours of careful work.

How the medieval stylus was used

Artists call this type of tool metalpoint, drawing with a metal stylus on a specially prepared surface. Renaissance artists like Durer and Rogier van der Weyden used it for preparatory sketches.

In monasteries, tools like the Himmelpforte stylus likely served in monastic scriptoria, rooms where scribes copied and decorated books.

Paired with ink pens and colored paints, they helped monks draft page layouts, guide neat handwriting, and mark subtle ruling lines.

Compared with chalk or ink, silverpoint can lay down extremely fine, even lines that reward steady, deliberate hand movements.

Art historians describe it as one of the most precise drawing methods available to late medieval and Renaissance artists.

Why silverpoint needed special pages

Because silver is harder than ordinary graphite, it barely marks untreated paper without help from a slightly abrasive ground.

A recent study of Renaissance drawings found thin layers of bone ash under many metalpoint marks, confirming how artists prepared their sheets.

Artists and scribes spread bone ash, fine powder made by burning animal bones, in a glue medium across parchment or paper.

Once dry, they polished the surface with a smooth stone so the stylus would glide while the ground gently scraped off silver particles.

Silverpoint instruments like this one were used for writing and fine drawing on specially prepared parchment or paper, stated archaeologists in Saxony-Anhalt.

Because the resulting lines could not be erased cleanly, users had to plan each stroke and accept slow, steady working rhythms.

Unlike ink pens, the stylus needed no bottle and could be slipped into a robe or pouch without risk of spilling. Those practical advantages, together with its durability, made silverpoint an appealing travel companion for both monks and artists.

Lessons from the medieval stylus

Archaeologists at Himmelpforte have also uncovered simpler writing tools, book fittings, coins, and personal items such as a tiny ear pick.

Taken together with the silver stylus, these objects point to a community that read, wrote, handled money, and paid careful attention to the small routines of daily life.

Medieval monasteries served as spiritual centers and active workplaces where charters, letters, and theological works were copied or created.

A refined stylus like this one fits that environment well, since it links the hillside monastery to wider networks of scholarship and artistic practice found across late medieval Europe.

Across eight centuries, the Himmelpforte stylus bridges monastic discipline, artistic technique, and the scientific methods used to study it today.

