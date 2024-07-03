Tiny songbirds are masters of memory and adaptation

In the fascinating world of ornithology, a groundbreaking study reveals that blue and great tits are capable of utilizing impressive episodic-like memory for their food foraging activities. This trait was once thought to be exclusive to humans.

Often seen darting around gardens in search of delicious treats hidden in shrubs and trees, these small songbirds remember not only their dietary past but the location of their food source and the time they discovered it.

Animal cognition in natural environments

The novelty of this research is that it’s one of the very first to involve wild animals in such an experiment, opening an intriguing avenue into understanding more about animal cognition in natural environments.

This discovery was made by researchers from the University of Cambridge and the University of East Anglia.

Initially, it was widely believed that episodic memory, which involves recalling personally experienced events, was a trait unique to humans.

However, this research provides compelling evidence to the contrary, suggesting that many non-human animals also possess such episodic-like memory.

Animal intelligence research

Implementing advanced tracking technologies and specially commissioned software, the research team facilitated the participation of 94 wild, free-living blue and great tits in a series of memory tasks.

The tasks were centered around automated food containers and included testing unique, timed events specific to each bird.

Why focus specifically on blue tits and great tits? Well, these birds are opportunistic foragers with diverse dietary preferences, making them perfect candidates to investigate the benefit of recalling ecological details from singular experiences aiding flexible decision-making.

Pushing the boundary of songbird memory

According to James Davies, the study’s first author from the University of Cambridge’s Comparative Cognition Lab, these results are a breakthrough.

“Our findings provide the first evidence for episodic-like memory in the wild and show that blue and great tits have a more flexible memory system than we used to assume. These birds are more intelligent than they’ve been given credit for.”

Songbird memory in action

For the memory tests, the researchers employed an existing study design, which had been developed by Nicola Clayton and Anthony Dickinson. They adapted it to a realistic foraging scenario with two food items – sunflower seeds and peanut pieces.

The intricate rules of the “temporal feeder” experiment allowed the birds to show their capacity for recalling details from their experiences. By applying this knowledge to new situations, the researchers could observe episodic-like memory in action.

Dr. Gabrielle Davidson from the University of East Anglia, the senior author of the study, marveled at the birds’ natural behavior and their ability to perform well in the memory tasks within their familiar environment.

“The birds were behaving naturally in a familiar environment, so we captured something more realistic than if the birds had been captive. It was remarkable to see these birds performed well in our memory tasks while also experiencing a bunch of other memories out in the wild,” said Dr. Davidson.

“For us, field research is challenging because the birds are completely free not to take part in our experiments and just fly away, but we’ve shown this type of intelligence test in the wild works.”

Evolution of memory in songbirds

The implications of this discovery extend beyond just proving the existence of episodic-like memory in non-human animals. The experts also suggest that this flexible memory could aid in adapting to environmental stress and fluctuations related to climate change.

This research poses fascinating questions about the reciprocal relationship between humans and these birds, and the potential impact of human behavior on the evolution of their memory traits.

“It is possible that these birds are picking up on and remembering our routines in terms of when we top up bird feeders. This needs further study,” said Dr. Davidson.

Looking ahead: Future research

The exciting results of this study in the wild has not only broken ground in our understanding of bird intelligence but paves the way for further research. Professor Nicola Clayton is eager to explore whether birds with more prominent episodic-like memory traits experience enhanced reproductive success.

Significant progress has undoubtedly been made since the late 1990s when Professor Clayton first started her research in this field. Understanding the “what, where, and when” of unique past events is not a uniquely human trait, as once assumed.

“This type of memory would allow them to flexibly react to new conditions and combine this information with their original memory to make decisions,” said Davies. “So whether they’re thinking about fruit ripening or caterpillars emerging, that’s a powerful ability to have when things get tough.”

The study is published in the journal Current Biology.

