Toddler screen time linked to atypical sensory behaviors

A recent study from Drexel University reveals alarming new insights into the effects of screen time on toddlers.

The research suggests that babies and toddlers exposed to television or video viewing may exhibit atypical sensory behaviors and have difficulty processing the world around them.

Atypical sensory behaviors include being disengaged, seeking more intense stimulation, or being overwhelmed by sensory inputs such as loud sounds or bright lights.

Key findings

Children exposed to greater TV viewing by their second birthday showed an increased likelihood of developing atypical sensory processing behaviors, such as sensation seeking, sensation avoiding, and low registration – being less responsive to stimuli like their name being called.

Sensory processing skills, crucial for efficiently responding to sensory information (like sounds, sights, and touches), appear to be impacted by screen time.

Focus of the study

The researchers analyzed data from the National Children’s Study of 1,471 toddlers, focusing on their TV or DVD-watching habits at 12, 18, and 24 months.

Sensory processing outcomes were assessed at 33 months using the Infant/Toddler Sensory Profile (ITSP), a parent/caregiver-completed questionnaire.

Critical insights

At 12 months, any screen exposure was linked to a 105 percent greater likelihood of exhibiting “high” sensory behaviors related to low registration at 33 months.

By 18 months, each additional hour of daily screen time increased the odds of “high” sensory behaviors related to sensation avoiding and low registration by 23 percent.

At 24 months, each additional hour of screen time was associated with a 20 percent increased likelihood of “high” sensation seeking, sensory sensitivity, and sensation avoiding at 33 months.

Broader implications

Dr. Karen Heffler, the study’s lead author and an associate professor of Psychiatry at Drexel’s College of Medicine, highlighted the potential implications of these findings for disorders like ADHD and autism.

“This association could have important implications for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism, as atypical sensory processing is much more prevalent in these populations,” said Dr. Heffler.

“Repetitive behavior, such as that seen in autism spectrum disorder, is highly correlated with atypical sensory processing. Future work may determine whether early life screen time could fuel the sensory brain hyperconnectivity seen in autism spectrum disorders, such as heightened brain responses to sensory stimulation.”

Screen time and developmental concerns

The study adds to a growing list of developmental and behavioral issues linked to screen time in infants and toddlers. These include language delays, autism spectrum disorder, behavioral problems, sleep disturbances, attention issues, and delays in problem-solving skills.

“Considering this link between high screen time and a growing list of developmental and behavioral problems, it may be beneficial for toddlers exhibiting these symptoms to undergo a period of screen time reduction, along with sensory processing practices delivered by occupational therapists,” said Dr. Heffler.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) advises against screen time for children under 18-24 months, with limited digital media use for those aged 2 to 5 years.

“Parent training and education are key to minimizing, or hopefully even avoiding, screen time in children younger than two years,” said study senior author Dr. David Bennett.

Further research is needed

Despite the evidence, many toddlers still have significant screen exposure. As of 2014, U.S. children aged 2 and under averaged over 3 hours a day in screen time, up from about 1 hour in 1997.

The study focused on television or DVD watching, not including media viewed on smartphones or tablets. The authors call for more research to understand the mechanisms behind the association between early-life screen time and atypical sensory processing.

The study is published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

