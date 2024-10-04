Toddlers get half their calories from ultra-processed foods

Are the foods lining the shelves of your kitchen cupboards as harmless as they seem? A concerning new study led by researchers from UCL (University College London) suggests otherwise. Research published in the European Journal of Nutrition reveals that toddlers in the UK obtain a shocking 47% of their calories from ultra-processed foods.

This percentage amplifies to a hefty 59% by the age of seven. Notably, the data for this study comes from the eating habits of 2,591 children born in 2007 and 2008, as recorded by their parents over three days.

Deceptive “healthiness” of ultra-processed foods

At 21 months of age, the toddlers‘ go-to ultra-processed foods were flavored yogurts and wholegrain breakfast cereals – foods often perceived as healthy. Unfortunately, by the age of seven, white bread, sweet cereals, and puddings took the spotlight.

“Ultra-processed foods are not all bad for our health, and the foods typically eaten by the toddlers in our study are ones that are seen as quite healthy,” noted Dr. Rana Conway of the UCL Institute of Epidemiology & Health Care and the lead author of the study.

However, Dr. Conway also emphasized that these foods carry high levels of added sugar and salt, causing concern.

Navigating a processed food landscape

The impact extends beyond sugar and salt intake. “A diet that includes a lot of ultra-processed food is less likely to get children used to the natural flavours of whole foods and, therefore, less likely to encourage healthy eating later in life,” said Dr. Conway.

Professor Clare Llewellyn, senior author of the study, noted that the significant influence of early eating habits often persist through childhood and into adulthood.

Consuming ultra-processed foods

The researchers sorted the foods consumed into four groups using the Nova classification: unprocessed or minimally processed foods, processed culinary ingredients, processed foods, and ultra-processed foods.

The study further divided toddlers into five groups based on ultra-processed food intake. Unsettlingly, toddlers in the highest UPF group consumed a whopping 69% of their calories from UPFs – more than double the 28% of those in the lowest UPF group.

What’s more, the foods consumed at 21 months predicted UPF consumption at seven years old.

The most frequent consumers of UPFs as toddlers were 9.4 times more likely to be in the highest UPF-consuming group at seven years old. This statistic is attributable to the “hyperpalatable” nature of these high fat, sugar, and/or salt foods.

Sweeping sugary concerns

In all UPF groups, toddler sugar intake exceeded the UK government recommended maximum of 5% of daily calorie intake. For the two highest UPF groups, added sugar intake averaged over 10 percent.

The research team suggests policies that swing children’s diets towards a lower proportion of UPFs. This could include restricting the promotion of unhealthy foods marketed towards children, adding warning labels to high-sugar products, and subsidising fresh and minimally processed food.

“It’s not easy to feed children healthily in our current food environment,” said Dr Conway, noting the often-higher cost of healthier alternatives and the misleading labels on ultra-processed foods.

Role of parents and caregivers

Equally crucial in shaping dietary habits are parents and caregivers, who can play a proactive role in reducing reliance on ultra-processed foods.

Practical changes at home can include prioritizing fresh produce, offering healthier snack alternatives, and involving children in meal preparation to cultivate an interest in whole foods. Importantly, modeling healthy eating behaviors will greatly influence children’s own food choices.

Furthermore, understanding and navigating food labels can empower parents to make better-informed decisions that align with nutritional goals.

Supporting caregivers with resources and strategies will be essential in fostering an environment where children’s health is prioritized amidst a challenging food landscape.

Setting the stage for future consumption

The researchers also highlight the potential negative impact of early exposure to commercial products mimicking ultra-processed foods in terms of texture, even when these offer a healthy nutritional content – as this is unlikely to encourage vegetable consumption.

The researchers caution that their findings may not fully represent the UK population as a whole, as people of white ethnicity and of higher socioeconomic status were over-represented in their sample.

The study is published in the European Journal of Nutrition.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–