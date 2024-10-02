Tonga eruption had the energy of five nuclear explosions

The January 2022 eruption of the Hunga Tonga underwater volcano resulted in one of the most significant volcanic events in recorded history, comparable to the impact of a nuclear explosion.

The cause of this cataclysmic eruption has long puzzled scientists, leaving many questions about its origins unanswered.

Extraordinary magnitude of Tonga explosion

However, a student-led team of seismologists from The Australian National University (ANU) has made strides in understanding the eruption’s triggering mechanisms.

The recent study reveals that the eruption was not just a typical volcanic event but rather an explosion of extraordinary magnitude, characterized by unprecedented energy release and significant geological impact.

The research highlights the unique nature of the Hunga Tonga eruption, setting it apart from previous volcanic activities and emphasizing the importance of further research to fully understand its implications for volcanic science.

Nuclear power of the explosion

The researchers meticulously analyzed extensive seismic records of the eruption, which were described as noisy yet remarkably valuable for their insights.

The analysis revealed that the eruption resulted from a massive explosion caused by gas-compressed rock beneath the surface.

This explosive release of energy was equivalent to five underground nuclear explosions conducted by North Korea, showcasing the eruption’s unprecedented power.

“Our findings confirm there was an explosion, possibly due to a gas-compressed rock, which released energy that equated to five of the largest underground nuclear explosions conducted by North Korea in 2017,” stated Jinyin Hu, an ANU PhD student and co-author of the study.

This research not only sheds light on the eruption’s incredible intensity but also enhances our understanding of the complex mechanisms driving such natural disasters.

Massive amount of vertical force

The Tonga explosion generated a massive vertical push of water into the atmosphere, creating powerful tsunamis that reached staggering heights of up to 45 meters at nearby islands.

“The water volume that was uplifted during the event was huge. Based on our estimates, there was enough water to fill about one million standard Olympic-sized swimming pools,” said Dr. Thanh-Son Pham, highlighting the extraordinary scale of the displacement.

To explore the mechanics of the event further, the experts utilized advanced seismic waveform modeling for a comprehensive analysis.

“Using seismic waveform modeling, we observed a significant vertical force pointing upward during the event,” said Professor Hrvoje Tkalčić.

This approach provided invaluable insights into the eruption’s dynamics and its far-reaching consequences.

Preparing for future eruptions

According to the ANU seismologists, the Tonga eruption stands out as the best-instrumentally recorded event of its size in recent history.

“This is one of the largest events in our lifetime. Luckily, we had multiple ways to record the event, from data from satellite images to seismic sensors that record the sound waves and structure,” Hu noted.

He compared this eruption to the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines, which was of similar size but lacked sophisticated monitoring systems.

“There was another event that happened in 1991 that was a similar size in Pinatubo in the Philippines, but back then, monitoring systems weren’t as sophisticated as they are now,” said Hu.

The ANU researchers believe that ongoing monitoring of gas emissions and micro-seismicity from volcanic sites will enhance our ability to prepare for future events.

Understanding these mechanisms is crucial as we face the potential for similar natural disasters in the future.

The Hunga Tonga eruption has provided invaluable insights into volcanic activity, deepening our understanding of this particular event while enhancing our preparedness for future eruptions worldwide.

Global effects of the Tonga eruption

The Hunga Tonga eruption not only had local effects but also sent shockwaves felt across the globe. The explosion generated atmospheric waves that circled the Earth multiple times, leading to unique atmospheric phenomena.

Researchers noted that these waves affected weather patterns and could potentially influence climate conditions in the surrounding regions.

This unprecedented event highlights the importance of global monitoring systems to track volcanic activity and assess its broader environmental impacts.

As scientists continue to analyze the data collected from the eruption, the insights gained could help improve disaster preparedness and response strategies for future volcanic events around the world.

The study is published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

