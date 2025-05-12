Tonight's Flower Moon completes 2025's micromoon trilogy

As the sky darkens tonight, the Flower Moon will rise, casting its luminous glow across the world. Despite being a micromoon, it will still command attention.

The Flower Moon is named for the abundance of blooming flowers that typically appear this month. It reminds us to pause and reflect as the night sky takes on a calm, serene appearance.

Meaning of the Flower Moon

Long ago, Native American tribes named May’s full moon the Flower Moon as a tribute to nature’s seasonal spectacle.

Spring awakens, flowers bloom, and the moon – like a silver lantern – watches over the Earth. The Comanche tribe saw the blooming fields and named it the Flower Moon, a time of growth and renewal.

The Creek and Choctaw people, however, called it the Mulberry Moon. Mulberries ripened, offering food and dye, and the moon marked the season of abundance. The Cree tribe, listening to the chorus of frogs, named it the Frog Moon. Spring returned, and with it, the croaking songs echoed through the night.

For the Anishnaabe tribe, the Blossom Moon symbolized nature’s floral display. Meanwhile, the Apache noticed the trees coming alive with green leaves. They called this moon the “season when the leaves are green,” a simple yet vivid reminder of nature’s cycle.

Micromoon with a big presence

Tonight’s Flower Moon is known as a micromoon. Its orbit pulls it farther from Earth, stretching to a distance of 251,939 miles.

NASA confirms that this extra distance causes the moon to appear smaller than usual. Its average distance sits at 238,855 miles, making the Flower Moon a subtle presence in the sky.

Still, the moonlight gently washes over the night, casting a soft, silvery glow that gives the landscape a dreamlike quality.

As the sun dips below the horizon, the moon will climb slowly in the southeastern sky. By midnight, it will hang high above. For the best view, find a dark, open space away from city lights.

Flower Moon connects us to nature

As the Flower Moon rises, it serves as a gentle reminder of the natural cycles that shape our world.

Throughout history, people have looked to the moon as a guide for planting, harvesting, and marking time. Farmers once relied on the full moon’s light to work late into the night.

The Flower Moon, with its connection to the season’s peak bloom, became a symbol of abundance and renewal.

Today, the Flower Moon still invites us to pause and reflect. Its soft glow encourages moments of stillness, reminding us to notice the delicate changes around us.

Full Moons in 2025

May’s Flower Moon closes the chapter on a series of micromoons in 2025. The first two appeared in January and February – each one pulling away from Earth, and each one smaller than the last. The Flower Moon, the final act, drifts farther than ever.

The Flower Moon may mark the end of the micromoons, but the lunar calendar is far from over. June will bring the Strawberry Moon, named for the ripening berries that herald summer’s arrival. July’s Buck Moon will signal the growth of antlers on young deer, a symbol of nature’s cycle of renewal.

August will usher in the Sturgeon Moon – a nod to the fish that once filled North American rivers. September’s Corn Moon will shine as the cornfields sway in the wind.

October will bring the first of three supermoons, the Harvest Moon, its light brighter and larger than usual. November’s Beaver Moon and December’s Cold Moon will complete the cycle.

Eclipses and celestial drama in 2025

This year, the night sky holds more than full moons. September will bring two dramatic eclipses, each one a spectacle in its own right.

On September 7 and 8, a total lunar eclipse will turn the moon a haunting shade of red. A blood moon, some call it. The eclipse will be visible across Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, and parts of South America.

Later, on September 21, the moon will slide between the sun and Earth, creating a partial solar eclipse. Those in Australia, Antarctica, and the Pacific Ocean will witness the sun’s light dim as the moon casts its shadow.

