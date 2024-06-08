Tracing the disappearance of North America's megafauna

Approximately 50,000 years ago, North America was a realm dominated by megafauna, teeming with an array of colossal creatures. Mammoths traversed the tundra, while mastodons dominated the woodlands.

The landscape also hosted fierce saber-toothed tigers, massive wolves, towering camels, and hefty bison that roamed in herds.

Giant beavers navigated the region’s waterways and immense ground sloths, each weighing over a ton, thrived east of the Rocky Mountains.

The disappearance of megafauna

As the Last Ice Age drew to a close, these monumental animals began to vanish, leaving a puzzle that has intrigued scientists for decades. The reasons behind their disappearance are still debated.

Some scholars suggest that human arrival played a crucial role in the disappearance of megafauna through hunting, habitat alteration, or competition for resources. Others argue that rapid climate shifts following the ice age overwhelmed the adaptive capabilities of these fascinating creatures.

The debate between these two perspectives has been both fierce and enduring. Over time, numerous theories have emerged, including disease, a catastrophic comet impact, or a combination of various factors contributing to the extinction of megafauna.

Piecing together the past

One major obstacle in solving this mystery has been the condition of the bones left behind. While many sites have preserved these remains well, the bones at other sites have suffered from exposure, abrasion, and biomolecular decay – leaving them fragmented and difficult to identify.

This has significantly hindered our understanding of where these animals lived, when they disappeared, and how they interacted with changing environments and human populations.

A new approach to study old bones

In a breakthrough study, researchers have turned to exceptional fossil collections housed at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

This institution holds a vast array of bones unearthed from numerous archaeological digs conducted over the last century, providing a rich resource for understanding the fate of North America’s megafauna.

“Museum legacy collections, often derived from large-scale archaeological excavations, can serve as paleoenvironmental archives of Late Pleistocene megafaunal composition and dynamics,” wrote the study authors.

“Many of these collections, however, contain large quantities of highly fragmented and morphologically indistinct bones that cannot be identified to a specific taxon and are therefore of limited use to paleoenvironmental and archaeological analyses.”

Extracting collagen from bones

To overcome the challenges posed by fragmented bones, scientists are employing a cutting-edge technique known as Zooarchaeology by Mass Spectrometry, or ZooMS. This method utilizes the durable nature of bone collagen, a protein that can persist for millennia.

The unique sequences of collagen vary slightly among different animal groups and species, acting like a molecular barcode that helps identify otherwise unrecognizable bone fragments.

The process involves extracting tiny collagen segments from these bones, which are then analyzed using a mass spectrometer. This technology allows for the precise identification of the species the bone fragments belong to, a task that traditional archaeological methods could not achieve.

Exploring megafauna extinction

The ZooMS approach is reshaping how archaeologists study ancient remains. Instead of solely relying on new excavations, researchers are revisiting existing collections with these sophisticated techniques, uncovering details that were previously inaccessible.

As this method continues to be refined and applied, it holds the promise of finally unlocking the secrets of the disappearance of megafauna.

By understanding what happened to these magnificent creatures, scientists can gain deeper insights into the historical interactions between humans and their environment, as well as the impacts of climate change on biodiversity.

The ongoing research not only sheds light on the past but also enhances our understanding of present and future ecological challenges. The mystery of North America’s lost megafauna is slowly but surely being unraveled, thanks to the convergence of archaeological tradition and modern scientific innovation.

“Archaeological collections of megafauna exist in repositories around the world. Higher resolution investigation of these collections using novel biomolecular tools like ZooMS will foster new insights into local and regional links between climate, environment, human behavior and megafaunal composition, offering new perspectives on the timing and extent of past biodiversity change and the causes and consequences of megafaunal extinction,” concluded the study authors.

The research is published in the journal Frontiers in Mammal Science.

