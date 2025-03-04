Tracking caribou movement patterns can transform conservation

Caribou conservation has always been a challenge, along with protecting other endangered species. Conservationists typically focus on genetic diversity and habitat protection, but a new study suggests a more detailed approach.

Researchers at the University of Calgary have proposed a new way to identify at-risk wildlife populations.

Their method focuses on individual movement patterns rather than broad population trends. Caribou, a species facing serious environmental threats, is the focus of this study.

A recent paper in Biological Conservation presents findings from long-term GPS tracking of caribou across Western Canada. The study identifies six behavioral groups, each requiring unique conservation efforts.

“We took the approach of using behavior to try to see if there are differences between individuals and groups that can be clustered into similarities,” said lead author Margaret Hughes, a PhD candidate in the Department of Biological Sciences.

By analyzing movement, the researchers inferred why caribou travel to certain locations. They examined migration patterns, habitat size, and elevation changes to determine behavioral differences.

Caribou conservation beyond genetics

Conservation efforts often rely on genetic data to define at-risk caribou populations. However, Hughes argues for a broader approach that incorporates behavioral insights.

“It allows conservation managers to recognize ecologically meaningful variation within species, helping to maintain biodiversity and improve management strategies,” noted Hughes.

This method challenges traditional wildlife management. It provides a more detailed understanding of how caribou interact with their environment.

Impact of human activity

Caribou, known as reindeer in Europe, belong to the deer family. Their survival is threatened by habitat destruction from industries like oil, gas, and forestry. Climate change adds further pressure.

“The species is iconic,” said Dr. Marco Musiani, a professor at the University of Bologna and an adjunct professor at UCalgary. “It is the most famous species affected by oil and gas and forestry in Canada and also climate change, and one of the most sensitive worldwide.”

Musiani supervised Hughes’ research and believes this science could have wide-reaching effects.

New strategies for caribou conservation

The study suggests that this approach could guide conservation beyond caribou.

“Our findings provide a framework that can be applied beyond caribou to other species at risk, helping to guide habitat protection, restoration, and even translocation strategies – areas that are currently the focus of significant investments,” explained Hughes.

She noted that the tracking data could be used to design protected ecological corridors and conservation areas. This could help safeguard wildlife movement across landscapes.

The role of technology

Technological advancements have made it easier to study wildlife behavior in real-time.

The GPS collars used in this research provided highly detailed movement data over several years. These tools allow scientists to track animals across large regions, revealing patterns that were previously difficult to detect.

Drones, satellite imaging, and remote sensing can complement GPS tracking. By combining these technologies, researchers can assess changes in habitat conditions, monitor threats, and refine conservation efforts. This approach moves beyond traditional field studies, offering more precise and actionable data.

Understanding movement patterns with this level of accuracy can help conservationists predict how wildlife will respond to environmental changes.

This knowledge is crucial in developing caribou conservation strategies that can withstand future threats, including climate shifts and human expansion.

Importance of protecting ecosystems

Caribou do not exist in isolation. Their survival depends on the health of entire ecosystems. Boreal forests and alpine environments provide the food and shelter they need, but these habitats are increasingly at risk.

Deforestation, resource extraction, and infrastructure development continue to fragment caribou ranges, making it harder for them to migrate and find suitable conditions.

Protecting ecosystems benefits not just caribou but also other species that share the same habitats. Wolves, bears, and smaller mammals rely on similar landscapes. By safeguarding large areas of intact wilderness, conservationists can preserve biodiversity on a much larger scale.

This research shows that conservation should protect both animals and their habitats. A broad approach helps future generations enjoy nature’s beauty.

A collaborative effort

The research involved multiple institutions, including the University of Calgary’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Faculty of Science.

Researchers from the University of Bologna, the British Columbia Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, and the Canadian Wildlife Service also contributed.

The study covered vast regions of the Rocky Mountains and the boreal forests of Western Canada.

Hughes emphasized the role of First Nations communities in making this research possible.

“We acknowledge that this work took place throughout British Columbia, on the traditional territories of the First Nations where caribou currently exist,” said Hughes.

This collaborative approach highlights the importance of integrating science with Indigenous knowledge to support caribou conservation and protect at-risk species.

The study is published in the journal Biological Conservation.

