Traffic robot designed to help children cross roads safely

Imagine sending your child off to school without having to worry about them crossing the street safely. Hovannes Kulhandjian has introduced an ingenious solution that could revolutionize this everyday activity – a robot named CrossBot, designed to help children securely cross streets.

Kulhandjian, an associate professor in electrical and computer engineering at Fresno State, collaborated with the Mineta Transportation Institute in San Jose to develop the robot.

Rise of CrossBot

With an appearance reminiscent of a lawn mower, CrossBot sports a single black pole bearing a tablet-sized screen.

It might not have the charm of C-3PO from Star Wars or the musical talents of Robot from Lost in Space, but it definitely carries a crucial responsibility with immense potential.

“It has a 360-degree view of the environment,” said Kulhandjian. “This is a very serious device; you have to have a very low probability of error because you are dealing with kids.”

The ‘how’ of CrossBot

CrossBot is bristling with high-tech sensors and tools, including Lidar, a microphone, radar, video camera capabilities, a speaker system, and advanced algorithms.

It sits at the curb, patiently waiting until traffic clears. It then rolls onto the crosswalk, its screen glowing red.

Once it detects a halted vehicle, the screen turns green, indicating to waiting children that it’s safe to begin crossing. For visually impaired individuals, it offers verbal indications for crossing.

Birth of CrossBot

The inspiration for this gadget dawned upon Kulhandjian while observing teachers doubling up as crossing guards at his daughters’ school.

His trust in his creation extends to all children, including his own, with a promising accuracy rate in detecting vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Lack of trust in robots

However, not every parent is ready to replace their trusty human crossing guards with a robot. Some believe in the irreplaceable value of human interaction and supervision, expressing concerns over possible malfunctions or hacking.

Yet many others, witnessing a high turnover rate of crossing guards, see potential in this robotic solution. Recent years have seen a shortage of crossing guards in various school districts.

Concurrently, pedestrian-related accidents, the second-leading cause of death for children under 14 according to the CDC, have been on the rise. In 2022 alone, drivers killed over 7,500 pedestrians, marking the highest since 1981.

Testing and implementation

Before CrossBot can navigate the bustle of school zones, it must undergo extensive testing and evaluation.

Kulhandjian and his team are currently collaborating with local school districts and safety experts to create a robust testing framework. This phase will assess CrossBot’s response to various real-world scenarios, ensuring its reliability in unpredictable environments.

Once the testing phase is complete and the data validated, the goal is to gradually implement CrossBot in select schools, allowing for real-time monitoring and feedback from parents, teachers, and students.

Looking toward the future

The potential for CrossBot extends beyond assisting in crosswalks; it opens up discussions about the broader application of robotics in enhancing child safety.

As technology rapidly evolves, future iterations could integrate artificial intelligence to learn and adapt to specific school environments, improving interaction with pedestrians and vehicles alike.

By addressing safety concerns and providing a dependable method for children to cross streets, innovations like CrossBot pave the way for a safer, more efficient future for school commutes.

Expanding role of robots

Robots have been increasingly integrated into our lives, taking up roles in transport, production, security, and more. Their usefulness and reliability have led to a predicted global robotics market worth of $95.93 billion by 2029.

CrossBot’s mission, however, isn’t about replacing humans but supplementing their efforts. Kulhandjian feels that the device could last a decade and cost a school district about $15,000 to $17,000 to buy.

In areas where human crossing guards are insufficient, especially without traffic lights or during times of staff shortage, CrossBot could be the much-needed aid that keeps your child safe.

“In many areas, there may not be enough human crossing guards available, especially in regions lacking traffic lights or during times when staffing is limited. CrossBot can fill these gaps, providing additional safety measures during critical times and in high-demand areas,” said Kulhandjian.

Regardless of where the future takes us, one thing is certain: innovations like CrossBot hold the promise of a safer world for our kids.

