Tree crops: A path to feeding the world and saving the planet

In our efforts to sustain the planet, one vital aspect that we have often failed to consider is the role of tree crops.

Did you know that tree crops cover an astounding 183 million hectares worldwide? Yet, they remain largely overlooked in agricultural policies.

The potential of tree crops

Whether it’s apples, cherries, olives, nuts, coffee, or cacao, tree crops offer much more than just a tasty snack or your morning caffeine boost.

A recently published study has highlighted their immense potential not only by feeding us globally but by safeguarding biodiversity, tackling climate change, and improving millions of lives worldwide.

The international team of authors shared their findings in a Perspectives article published in the journal Nature Sustainability.

“In this Perspective, we highlight the potential of properly managed and incentivized perennial woody crops to support holistic sustainable development and urge scientists and policymakers to develop an effective agenda to better harness their benefits,” wrote the researchers.

Overlooked role of tree crops

Agricultural policies have traditionally focused on annual crops like wheat, rice, and sunflowers. These crops have a much shorter life cycle, typically completing germination to harvest in a year.

While promoting sustainable practices for these crops is essential, their ecological benefits are limited. Their simpler vegetation and short harvest cycles don’t offer the same long-term ecological benefits.

Tree crops, in contrast, are far more complex. They consist of multiple layers of vegetation, such as herbaceous plants, shrubs, and trees, creating stable ecosystems that support biodiversity when managed sustainably.

“We’re missing an opportunity to leverage tree crops to address some of the biggest environmental and social challenges of our time,” said Dr. Carlos Martínez-Núñez, a researcher at the Doñana Biological Station.

These systems not only provide habitats for various species but also contribute significantly to environmental protection.

Benefits beyond food production

Tree crops offer a range of environmental benefits. Their permanent root systems help prevent soil erosion and improve soil fertility. The extensive leaf litter from these crops enriches the soil, making it more productive over time.

Additionally, tree crops act as natural carbon sinks, sequestering greenhouse gases and aiding in climate change mitigation.

These crops also enhance habitat connectivity, allowing fragmented ecosystems to thrive and providing a buffer against the impacts of intensive agriculture. By improving ecosystem services and offering stable, year-round habitats, tree crops play an essential role in global biodiversity conservation.

Moreover, tree crops are less mechanized and demand more manual labor than other forms of agriculture. This makes them vital sources of employment in low- and middle-income countries, where they are widespread.

“When managed properly, these agricultural systems can be a powerful tool for biodiversity conservation, climate change mitigation, and rural poverty alleviation,” noted Dr. Martínez-Núñez.

A call for action

The study highlights the need for tailored policies and research to ensure sustainable management of tree crops.

Dr. Elena Velado-Alonso, co-author of the study and researcher at Göttingen University’s Functional Agrobiodiversity and Agroecology Group, emphasized the importance of context-specific measures.

“Tree cropping areas overlap with most of the world’s biodiversity-rich areas, making them key to conservation,” said Dr. Velado-Alonso. “However, local practices and landscape-scale measures adapted to different contexts are needed.”

To maximize the contribution of tree crops to global sustainability, the research team calls for implementing regulations, financial incentives, and policies that support improved agricultural practices.

These steps could harness tree crops’ full potential in addressing key environmental and social challenges.

Rethinking agriculture with tree crops

This call to action marks a crucial step in rethinking agriculture’s role in creating a more sustainable and equitable world.

By embracing the benefits of tree crops and promoting sustainable practices, we can take significant strides toward achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. These crops are not just a source of food and income – they are a powerful tool for environmental protection and social progress.

With more attention, research, and support, tree crops could become the cornerstone of sustainable agriculture, helping to address the climate crisis, conserve biodiversity, and uplift communities worldwide.

The study is published in the journal Nature Sustainability.

