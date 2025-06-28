Tree species face unprecedented climate shifts across their ranges

Trees may seem like quiet bystanders, but they’re vital to the health of ecosystems, the stability of our climate, and even our own survival. As the planet heats up, these ancient organisms are being pushed to their limits – and the impacts reach far beyond the forest.

A new study has shed light on the future of trees under climate change. The research team modeled how more than 32,000 tree species might respond to changing temperatures.

The findings are stark. If greenhouse gas emissions remain high, most trees on Earth could find themselves living in climates they have never known.

Most trees will face a changing climate

The study reveals a major upheaval for the world’s trees. According to study lead author Dr. Coline Boonman from Wageningen University, the team found that nearly 70% of tree species will see significant climate shifts in at least part of their range by the end of this century.

“For some species, over half of their habitat could be affected under an extreme 4°C warming scenario,” said Dr. Boonman.

This means trees in these regions will face temperatures, rainfall, and seasonal patterns outside their historical experience. For organisms adapted to specific conditions, these shifts may prove overwhelming. Some species may fail to reproduce.

Others may suffer from drought, disease, or increased competition. Trees cannot quickly move. They grow slowly, with some species taking decades to mature. As the climate shifts fast, many may be left behind.

Climate will hit some regions harder

The study does not just warn of future risks. It shows where those risks are most concentrated. The researchers mapped “exposure hotspots” – regions where tree diversity is most likely to face serious disruption.

These include large parts of Eurasia, northwestern North America, northern Chile, and the Amazon Delta. In these areas, the changes in climate could be so extreme that native species may not survive without human intervention.

“This research provides a global map of where trees are most vulnerable to climate change,” explained Dr. Boonman. “It’s a crucial tool for conservation planning and ecosystem resilience.”

Understanding where the most vulnerable regions lie helps conservationists and land managers act before it is too late.

Some tree species might be relocated. Others may require intensive management or protection from added stressors like logging and land conversion. Without this data, efforts may arrive too late or miss the most critical areas.

Long lives and heightened risk

Unlike animals, most trees cannot shift their range quickly in response to climate change. Their seeds may spread, but their growth is slow. Entire forests take decades or centuries to establish. That makes them especially prone to harm from fast-moving changes.

Temperature increases, erratic rainfall, or intense droughts can all break the rhythm trees rely on to flower, fruit, and regenerate.

Importantly, this study only looked at climate exposure. It did not include other threats such as illegal logging, invasive pests, or pollution. This means that the risk to tree species is likely even greater than reported.

A tree struggling with drought may also be weakened against disease. A forest hit by fire may face development before it can recover. Climate stress is just one part of a complex web of pressures.

Refuges amid the heat

Not all news from the study was grim. The researchers also identified what they call climate refugia. These are areas expected to remain relatively stable despite the overall global warming trend.

In such zones, trees could persist with less stress, acting as sanctuaries for biodiversity if protected. These stable environments offer a rare opportunity. If shielded from human interference, they may become the lifeboats of future forests.

In a rapidly warming world, these refuges could harbor tree species long enough for the climate to stabilize or for new conservation tools to be deployed. Their preservation is vital for long-term efforts to protect forest ecosystems.

Mitigation and conservation strategies

The study emphasizes the importance of quick and strategic conservation work. Protecting refugia must become a priority.

Likewise, tracking high-risk species and identifying how they respond to stress will be key. In some cases, assisted migration, or moving trees to safer areas, may be the only option to preserve them.

Dr. Josep Serra-Diaz (Botanical Institute of Barcelona, CSIC-CMCNB), co-author of the study, called for urgent and focused global action.

“This provides a comprehensive global study that shows where to focus our attention to conserve and where mitigation and adaptation need to be focused, looking at small scale opportunities to keep our treed ecosystems diverse,” said Dr. Serra-Diaz.

Climate risks to tree species

We cannot separate tree survival from our own. Forests play a vital role in regulating climate.

Trees cool the atmosphere, absorb carbon, and even support water systems that nourish agriculture. If forests collapse, the damage will ripple through food systems, cities, and economies.

As climate exposure increases, preserving the stability of forests is not just an ecological concern. It is a human necessity. The question now is not whether trees will be affected, but whether we can act in time to protect them.

Through research, planning, and collective action, there is still a chance to safeguard these ancient allies. But the window is closing.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

