Trees are 'relocating' in a race against global warming

Trees, those silent, stationary beings we often take for granted are actually on the move. Surprising as it may be, this doesn’t mean tree trunks are sprouting legs and trekking uphill.

Instead, entire species of trees in the Brazilian Atlantic Forest are shifting their habitats in response to the ever-looming specter of climate change.

Tree migration due to climate change

The recent study was led by Dr. Rodrigo Bergamin, a researcher from the University of Birmingham, in collaboration with an international group of scientists.

The team’s findings reveal something we’ve never seen before; climate change is affecting not just the trees, but the very mix of tree species in the Atlantic Forest, known for its rich variety of life.

“We found that different species are moving in different directions – in lower forests, trees are moving downhill more often than uphill, probably due to factors besides temperature, like competition between species,” said Dr. Bergamin.

“However, in the forest higher up in the mountains, most species are moving uphill as temperatures rise and the undergrowth becomes more suited to those trees favoring warm temperatures. This could mean that species needing colder temperatures are at risk of dying out as the world continues to warm.”

Different tree species

To reach this conclusion, the researchers studied 627 tree species across 96 different locations in the Atlantic Forest. They calculated what they call community temperature scores (CTS) to understand the forest’s climate patterns.

Interestingly, younger trees in high-altitude forests seem more agile in their migration. The researchers found that young tree groups had more growth than the older ones, and this growth increased over a decade of observing the forest.

Varying tree responses to climate change

Some trees are in a tight spot as the planet heats up. Professor Sandra Müller from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, a senior author of the study, raises the alarm.

“Species from higher altitudes are generally more sensitive to temperature and those that need cold are more likely to lose out in competition under warmer temperatures to species that prefer hotter temperatures,” noted Professor Müller.

Consider what this means for the Brazilian Atlantic Forest, a biodiversity hotspot also known as Mata Atlântica in Portuguese.

This massive forest stretches from Rio Grande do Norte in the north-east to Rio Grande do Sul state in the south and extends inland as far as Paraguay and the Misiones province of Argentina. It houses a vast array of unique species and ecosystems.

Implications for biodiversity

The shifts in tree species due to climate change have profound implications for biodiversity.

As certain species migrate to more suitable habitats, the intricate relationships that have developed over generations – between trees, animals, and other flora – could be disrupted.

This relocation may also lead to the emergence of new species compositions that could struggle to adapt to existing ecological dynamics. Understanding how these changes impact not just the trees but the entire ecosystem is critical for conservation efforts moving forward.

Conservation strategies

In light of these findings, there is an urgent need to reassess conservation strategies aimed at protecting ecosystems like the Brazilian Atlantic Forest.

Efforts must focus on creating adaptive management plans that consider the dynamic nature of species habitats under climate change. Strategies may include protecting critical migration corridors and enhancing the resilience of remaining forests through the restoration of degraded areas.

We must act now to ensure that both trees and the myriad of species that rely on them for survival can continue to thrive in a warming world.

Looking at the bigger picture

Of course, the story might not be the same throughout this vast forest. “This study showed what is happening in the South of the Atlantic Forest, but different regions might show other trends,” said study co-author Dr. Adriane Esquivel Muelbert.

“We are now bringing together researchers from across the whole biome to create a big picture of how these forests are responding to global change.”

Ultimately, trees are responding to a warming climate just like all the other species on this planet. However, we still have a lot to learn before we can fully understand the impact of climate change on trees.

In the meantime, isn’t it time we take some serious steps to slow down this relentless march towards a warmer world?

The study is published in the Journal of Vegetation Science.

