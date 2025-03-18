Triassic fossils shed new light on ancient ecosystems

The Triassic Period was an era of fundamental significance in the Earth’s history. It began around 252 million years ago after a devastating mass extinction killed off an estimated 90 percent of all living species.

Gradually, over millions of years, plant and animal life became re-established and many new forms evolved.

During the early Triassic, mammal-like reptiles diversified and adapted to many different ecosystems. There were also other vertebrates, including dinosaurs, that came to dominate towards the end of the Triassic.

Fossil evidence has helped scientists to reconstruct how life staged a comeback after the devastating mass extinction, and how new forms subsequently evolved. Central Europe is a hotspot for Triassic research as it has well-preserved rock layers that are dated to this early period.

A special concentration of fossils is located in the southwest of Germany, and these have helped scientists to expand the knowledge of ancient species and environments that were present during this time.

Reconstructing Triassic life

Scientists from the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart have compiled a detailed analysis of Triassic terrestrial tetrapods (four-limbed vertebrates) in the Central European Basin. The study is the first to combine fossilized skeletal remains and footprints into a single comprehensive review.

The research includes specimens from the museum’s extensive collections, many of which have been crucial in shaping modern paleontological studies.

The findings, published in the journal Earth-Science Reviews, reconstruct the Triassic terrestrial tetrapod communities, their environments, and their ecological roles.

By mapping out how different species coexisted and adapted, the study provides a clearer picture of early life on land during the Triassic Period.

Triassic ecosystems in Central Europe

The Triassic period lasted from 252 to 201 million years ago. During this time, the land that is now Baden-Württemberg was part of the Central European Basin. The region’s fossil-rich deposits make it an ideal location for studying ancient life.

“The Triassic is an important window into the past for understanding evolutionary patterns, adaptations and the emergence of ecological niches,” said Dr. Mujal, a paleontologist at the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart and first author of the study.

“Terrestrial tetrapod communities are particularly fascinating. The rise of the dinosaurs began in the Triassic. There were already predecessors of modern mammals, and predatory crocodile relatives encountered giant amphibians. Research into the environment and animal communities is extremely exciting for us.”

Climate, biodiversity, and evolution

The Triassic was a period of immense biological change. It set the stage for the development of complex ecosystems and the eventual dominance of dinosaurs.

By using a combination of fossil evidence and environmental data, researchers are uncovering how biodiversity changed in response to climate shifts.

“We have correlated all the fossil finds with their paleoenvironments. This has allowed us to understand how Triassic tetrapod communities evolved in their environment and how they responded to climate change, for example,” explained Mujal.

“Our results can also serve as a model for present-day ecosystems. A comprehensive overview of a geological period, like the Triassic, can also help us to assess the long-term consequences of climate change and biodiversity loss today.”

A foundation for future research

The fossil collections housed at the State Museum of Natural History Stuttgart are among the most significant in the world. They provide an essential reference for studying Triassic life and offer a foundation for future discoveries.

The recent review was made possible through a collaborative effort involving specialists working on different tetrapod groups and geological aspects of the Triassic.

“Our team has analyzed all the relevant fossils and geological strata of the Triassic in southern Germany and other parts of Europe for this important project, combining different research approaches.” said Professor Schoch, head of paleontology at the State Museum of Natural History Stuttgart and senior author of the study.

“At the same time, a comprehensive literature review was carried out. Overall, the publication makes an important contribution to our understanding of the history of the Earth and the evolution of its organisms.”

The study not only enhances our knowledge of the Triassic but also provides a model for understanding long-term ecological changes. By studying the past, scientists can better anticipate how modern ecosystems might respond to future environmental shifts.

As more discoveries emerge from the fossil-rich lands of Central Europe, the story of life’s resilience and transformation continues to unfold.

The full study was published in the journal Earth-Science Reviews.

Image Credit: SMNS, E. Mujal

