Two new crayfish species discovered, but were they found too late?

For years, the Signal Crayfish has carried a notorious reputation. It’s invasive, aggressive, and has spread far beyond its native habitat.

Found across Europe, Asia, and parts of the United States, this crustacean is often blamed for pushing native species toward decline. But in the rush to control it, something remarkable was overlooked right in its original home.

A team from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign took a fresh look at the Signal Crayfish in its native range. What they found was surprising – two entirely new species that had been hiding in plain sight.

Not just one species after all

The two new species, now officially named the Okanagan Crayfish and Misfortunate Crayfish, had been long mistaken for the Signal Crayfish. The discovery adds to the growing catalog of species around the world.

Study co-author Eric Larson is an associate professor in the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences.

“I think we underestimate how rich the biological world around us can be,” said Larson. “People are surprised to learn that there are over 600 described species of crayfish globally, and now, there are two more.”

This wasn’t an overnight find. The process spanned years of fieldwork and careful analysis.

Scientists first noticed unusual-looking species in the Pacific Northwest. Over time, with improved genetic tools, they began to piece together the truth.

DNA confirms the new species

To distinguish the new species, Larson and his colleagues used a method called genome skimming. It allowed them to sequence both mitochondrial and nuclear DNA.

By comparing these sequences with known crayfish lineages, the team confirmed that the odd specimens weren’t just variations – they were entirely separate species.

“Most research on the Signal Crayfish focuses on its role as an invasive species,” Larson said. “I think people would be surprised that within its native environment, we missed that this animal we thought was the Signal Crayfish was actually harboring multiple, undescribed species.”

Through DNA analysis, field sampling, and physical comparisons, the team finally gave these animals their own identities.

Unintended effects of moving crayfish

While the discovery is exciting, it comes with a serious warning. The newly identified crayfish species may already be in danger.

Larson expressed concern that invasive species – especially the Rusty Crayfish and Virile Crayfish – are threatening the survival of these native animals. These invaders often displace native populations and damage aquatic habitats.

One of the biggest problems is human behavior. Moving crayfish from one waterway to another – whether for bait, farming, or even through classroom and aquarium releases – can have unexpected and long-lasting effects.

“There are unexpected consequences when we move crayfish from one place to another,” Larson said. “Invasive crayfish can’t easily be removed, and as they spread, they seem to be replacing these newly described crayfish species.”

Protecting the new species

By giving these species official names, the researchers hope to spark conservation efforts. Naming a species is often the first step toward protecting it. Recognition helps raise awareness and gives conservationists a reason to act.

“By the time we discovered the Misfortunate Crayfish, it had already lost much of its native range to the invasive Rusty Crayfish,” Larson said. “That’s what gave us the idea for its name. This animal went unrecognized by science until a fairly unlucky event had happened, and that seemed like a little bit of a misfortune.”

From fish to crayfish

Larson’s journey into crayfish research wasn’t planned. He started out in fisheries science but became more interested in crayfish during his doctoral work at the University of Washington.

“It’s funny, I didn’t intend to develop this interest,” Larson said. “But as it developed, studying crayfish gained momentum and took on a life of its own.”

What began as a side interest eventually became a central focus of his research career. Thanks to that unexpected turn, two long-overlooked native species now have names – and a real shot at survival.

The full study was published in the journal Zootaxa.

Image Credit: Eric Larson, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–