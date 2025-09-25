Two new species of bass fish discovered in a U.S. lake

For decades, anglers in the rivers of Georgia have been catching fish they couldn’t quite identify – fish that looked like redeye bass but just a little different. It turns out, those “off” fish weren’t just odd-looking redeyes. They were something else entirely.

Two new species of black bass – Bartram’s bass and Altamaha bass – have officially been added to the list, thanks to years of careful detective work by fish ecologists at the University of Georgia.

They weren’t discovered in some far-off rainforest or deep-sea trench. These fish were right under our noses, in rivers people swim, fish, and kayak in all the time. So why are we only recognizing them now?

A mystery fish in a cooler

Back in the 1980s, an ecologist came across an unfamiliar fish in a cooler on the Broad River. A couple had caught it and were planning to cook it up.

He offered them $5 to hand it over, sensing it was unique. They laughed him off and took it home for dinner. That fish could’ve been the first scientific specimen of what we now call Bartram’s bass.

Since then, researchers have collected samples from multiple locations – 14 sites across the Savannah and Saluda River basins for Bartram’s bass, and another 14 from the Altamaha and Ogeechee River basins for the Altamaha bass.

It took years of studying body features and diving into genetics to confirm that these weren’t just odd redeye bass. They were their own distinct species.

Distinct traits set them apart

Bartram’s bass (Micropterus pucpuggy) stand out with their light-gold bodies, blotchy brown markings, rosy-pink fins, and carmine-red eyes with gold outlines.

They grow up to 15 inches long. Inside their mouths is an oval-shaped patch of teeth – a feature that helps set them apart from other bass.

Altamaha bass (Micropterus calliurus) are also gold, but their scales have olive edges and their fins flash orange. They’ve got red eyes too, and a similar small tooth patch.

They max out at around 14 inches. But looks aren’t the whole story. The research team went much deeper.

The Bartram bass is one of two new species of black bass documented by UGA researchers. Click image to enlarge. Credit: UGA

DNA proves they’re unique

In the past, identifying a new species meant catching the fish and measuring things like scale counts and fin lengths.

That still matters – but now scientists also analyze genetic material to be sure they’re not looking at a hybrid.

“Now there is also genetic characterization. In this case, there’s genetic characterization of every single individual used to describe that fish to prevent including hybrid specimens,” said Mary Freeman, a co-author of the study.

To do that, they studied the fish’s mitochondrial DNA and compared small fragments of nuclear DNA. That confirmed the new species weren’t just hybrids.

Over 100 individual fish were analyzed, with the full dataset including 570 specimens across nine different bass species.

“Hybridization may result in Bartram’s bass not existing as it has existed, but we’ll know what it was,” Freeman said.

The Altamaha bass has light gold scales with olive margins, darker brown blotches on their sides and orange on the edges of their fins. Click image to enlarge. Credit: UGA

Fish names carry weight in survival

Bartram’s and Altamaha bass are river fish. They prefer rocky shoals and flowing pools. But human activities have changed the rivers they call home.

Sediment buildup and dams have reshaped the habitat. On top of that, other types of bass have been introduced into the area, raising the risk of hybridization.

“These evolutionarily distinct lineages are important to name,” said Bud Freeman, lead author of the study. “In recognizing these species, we recognize how quickly they are becoming lost as extrinsic barriers are breached by human activities.”

Giving a species a name is more than just labeling – it’s a way to say: this exists, and it matters. It draws a line in the sand for conservation efforts and helps track how these species might change – or disappear – over time.

Where the names come from

Bartram’s bass honors William Bartram, an 18th-century naturalist who explored the southeastern U.S. between 1773 and 1776.

The fish’s scientific name, Micropterus pucpuggy, nods to Bartram’s nickname “Puc Puggy,” meaning “Flower Hunter,” a name given to him by Seminole-Creek communities.

The Altamaha bass got its name a bit differently. Its scientific name, Micropterus calliurus, comes from Greek roots meaning “beautiful tail.” Fitting for a fish with colorful fins that shimmer orange at the edges.

An uncertain future

These newly named species face a future shaped by human hands. The rivers they live in aren’t what they used to be.

With changing habitats and the threat of hybridization, it’s unclear how long these fish will remain the way they are now.

But at least we know they’re here. Naming them is the first step in keeping them from disappearing without a trace. They were there all along. Now they’ve finally been seen.

The full study was published in the journal Zootaxa.

