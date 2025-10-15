Bird not seen in 20 years is rediscovered using an audio recorder

On August 24, 2025, a simple two note call recorded at 9:35 pm in Andhra Pradesh on the east coast of southern India, confirmed that the Jerdon’s courser still persists in the wild, as shown by a public recording that logs the time and coordinates.

Alex Berryman, Senior Red List Officer at BirdLife International, is the scientist quoted in official updates about the rediscovery.

Why this Jerdon’s courser vanished

The Jerdon’s courser is a nocturnal bird, which means it is active at night when visibility and detection are difficult.

It prefers low visibility scrubland with open patches, where a small, quiet bird can move unseen between thorny bushes and bare ground.

The species is classified as Critically Endangered on the BirdLife Datazone, which summarizes the IUCN Red List assessment.

Current global estimates suggest only about 50 to 249 mature individuals, and that small number makes any encounter rare.

A small team of Indian birders researched potential habitat for weeks, then reached the field and documented the two note call on their first night of listening.

Local coverage described how the searchers methodically scoped the area by day and then returned after sunset to listen for the call.

The new record sits outside the well known hotspots that had defined the species for years.

Audio files have been archived for others to scrutinize, with additional copies shared on established libraries used by field biologists.

What we know about Jerdon’s courser

Jerdon’s courser is a medium sized ground bird with long legs and large eyes, traits that suit fast running at night across rough soil.

It hunts insects in short bursts, then stands still for long stretches, a pattern that leaves very little to notice under a headlamp.

Most of what scientists know comes from indirect methods rather than sightings. A key paper showed how tracking strips and camera traps could detect the species without chasing it at night.

Researchers now use bioacoustics, the careful study of animal sounds, to detect rare birds that rarely show themselves.

One recent study outlined a detection framework with automated recorders and analysis pipelines tailored to this species.

Clear protocols help separate a target call from echoes, mimicry, or other birds. They also allow different teams to collect data in the same way so that results can be compared across sites and seasons.

Acoustic evidence as proof

Sound recordings let independent listeners check what was heard. Specialists can compare the pitch, rhythm, and intervals of the two note call with earlier reference material to see if it matches the species.

Spectrograms turn sound into an image that shows frequency over time, which helps separate the call from confusing background noise.

That image can be compared to archived clips from the same region, which reduces the risk of mistaking imitations for the real thing.

The combination of time, place, and call structure is what pushes this kind of record over the line from rumor to documentation.

The species was described in the 1800s and then slipped from view for much of the 1900s. It was rediscovered late in the century in a small area of the Eastern Ghats, then went quiet again for many years.

Most confirmed records in recent decades came from one protected landscape, which led many to assume that nowhere else still held suitable habitat.

The August 2025 record challenges that assumption by placing a verified call outside the usual footprint.

What this means for the map

Ecologists use every verified point to refine a species range, and one clean point matters when the range is tiny.

If nearby scrub patches share the same soils, shrubs, and human pressure, the same survey protocol will likely be tried there next.

An updated map does more than draw lines on paper, it guides patrols and informs where to place recording units during the next dry season.

It also shapes how local agencies weigh permits for land conversion, because a few acres of scrub can make the difference between survival and silence.

Scrub is often dismissed as waste land, yet it supports a web of insects, reptiles, and steppe birds that need low, thorny cover and open ground.

Jerdon’s courser fits that web by hunting quietly at night and resting in sparse shade by day.

The BirdLife Datazone notes continuing decline tied to habitat loss, a pattern that is common for species with small ranges.

Protecting known patches buys time so that surveys can confirm whether more sites exist beyond this first point.

How field skills turn into results

Success here came from slow walking, careful listening, and patient review rather than flashy gear.

That style of work scales well because it relies on rigor, not luck, and it can be taught to new teams with clear checklists and safety plans.

Local knowledge matters because people who live around these hills notice changes that outsiders miss.

When those observations are paired with public archives and consistent protocols, the result is a solid record that stands up to scrutiny.

What careful verification looks like

Every new recording should be logged with time, coordinates, equipment, and settings so that analysts can troubleshoot later.

A second team should try to repeat the result within a short window, ideally using the same protocol in similar weather and at the same hour.

False positives are a real risk when other birds mimic calls or when microphones clip at high volume.

That is why projects compare files across libraries and, when possible, combine sound with camera traps or track impressions to build a stronger chain.

Conservation of Jerdon’s courser

Field teams should expand listening sites beyond the usual sanctuary boundaries, especially in similar scrub habitat with low disturbance.

Standardized surveys, transparent archiving of audio, and careful verification will keep the evidence chain strong.

“Globally, there remain more than 110 Lost Birds, many of which are thought to be on the verge of extinction. For these species the urgency to find them could not be greater.” said Berryman.

Jerdon’s Courser call recorded by Harish Thangaraj at 9.35pm on 24th August 2025 at a new site. The proof of the legendary Courser has come in after 125 years outside of Lankamalla Hills (where it has not been heard since 16 years now). Credit: Harish Thangaraj.



