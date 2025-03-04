Two spacecraft set out to drill for water on the Moon's south pole

Two U.S. spacecraft launched from Florida’s Cape Canaveral on February 27, 2025, with a major goal. They aim to explore the presence of lunar water near the Moon’s south pole.

Experts believe this resource could pave the way for extended missions and long-term stays on the lunar surface.

These efforts are supported by new research from Dr. Parvathy Prem, a planetary scientist at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland. She is not affiliated with either mission.

Water at the Moon’s south pole

Lunar Trailblazer is designed to chart the distribution of water across wide expanses. This orbiter follows a slower trajectory and should begin mapping in a few months.

Researchers will analyze its data for detailed insights on chemical composition and surface temperature. These observations might identify the best spots for future landings.

Some scientists believe the lunar south pole contains hidden ice deposits buried in craters that have never seen sunlight. These regions remain extremely cold, preserving water in frozen form for millions of years.

The commercial lander’s second try

Intuitive Machines, based in Houston, Texas, has sent a lander named Athena to the Moon’s south polar region. This is the company’s second attempt after an earlier spacecraft tipped on landing last year.

It is scheduled to arrive on March 6, aiming to land closer to the Moon’s south pole than any previous mission. NASA’s TRIDENT drill will then dig up to three feet deep to extract material from beneath the surface.

“This ability to drill and analyze simultaneously provides critical data on how lunar soils behave,” said Jackie Quinn, the drill’s project manager at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida.

A mass spectrometer will measure escaped gases for water or other volatiles.

Why water matters on the Moon

Scientists have known about lunar water since 2009, when NASA’s LCROSS mission confirmed it. Liquid or frozen water could provide drinking water or fuel components for deeper space travel.

Mastering a local supply means less reliance on cargo from Earth. These new vehicles “are going after really important pieces of that puzzle,” said Dr. Prem.

Harvesting water directly from the Moon could support permanent bases near the south pole. NASA views this region as a key location for future missions.

It could become a key location for future human exploration on the Moon. With its potential resources, it may also support long-term settlement and sustained missions.

Global eyes on the Moon

Chandrayaan-2, operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is currently collecting data about possible ice at the Moon’s poles. A Korean probe known as Danuri also searches for signs of hidden water on the Moon using a NASA camera designed for shadowed terrain.

Rovers from other nations are considering these icy areas as well. Multiple projects could reveal how ancient collisions and solar particles shaped the Moon’s hidden layers.

“Everyone wants to go to the most interesting spots on the Moon,” said Bethany Ehlmann, a planetary scientist at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena and the mission’s principal investigator.

That interest has fueled worldwide collaborations.

Long-term presence on the Moon

Last month, two commercial spacecraft launched with rovers and exploration equipment to study the Moon. One spacecraft was developed by Tokyo-based ispace, while the other was built by Firefly Aerospace in Cedar Park, Texas.

The Firefly Aerospace lander successfully touched down on the Moon’s equator on March 2. This region is believed to contain less water than the poles. However, every mission contributes valuable data about the Moon’s environment and resources.

Scientists believe these findings will help future crewed missions by identifying areas rich in ice deposits, which could support long-term human presence. A sustainable Moon base may be possible if astronauts can extract and use lunar water for drinking and fuel production.

The idea of using lunar ice as a resource is becoming more realistic. Experts predict that these ongoing efforts will shape the next generation of both human and robotic exploration on the Moon.

The findings are published in the journal Nature.

