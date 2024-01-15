U.S. air pollution levels have dropped, but not for everyone • Earth.com
01-15-2024

U.S. air pollution levels have dropped, but not for everyone

Earth.com staff writer

There has been a significant decline in U.S. air pollution levels in recent decades, but a new study emphasizes that this decrease is not distributed evenly across communities. 

The research, conducted by experts at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, highlights persistent inequities in environmental health impacts.

Environmental justice 

The researchers investigated the complex interaction between air pollution emission reductions and socio-demographic factors, shedding light on an aspect of environmental justice that has been less explored.

“The analyses provide insight on the socio-demographic characteristics of counties that have experienced disproportionate decreases in air pollution emissions over the last forty years,” said study first author Dr. Yanelli Nunez.

Focus of the research 

The study was focused on changes in U.S. air pollution emissions over a 40-year period following the Clean Air Act (CAA) in 1970. 

Unlike previous studies that concentrated on air pollution disparities at a single time point and focused more on pollutant concentrations, this research takes a new approach by examining emissions. This focus is crucial as emissions have more direct implications for regulations and policy-making.

How the research was conducted

The researchers utilized county-level data across the contiguous U.S. to assess racial/ethnic and socioeconomic disparities in the changes in air pollution emissions from 1970 to 2010. 

The team analyzed emissions data from the Global Burden of Disease Major Air Pollution Sources inventory, covering six pollution source sectors: industry, energy, agriculture, on-road transportation, commercial, and residential.

Key findings

The findings revealed that, on average, U.S. air pollution emissions have declined significantly from most source sectors. 

The experts found notable reductions in sulfur dioxide from industrial and energy generation activities, and moderate decreases in nitrogen oxide emissions from transportation, commercial activities, and energy generation. 

However, emissions from agriculture (ammonia) and residential sectors (organic carbon particles) did not follow this downward trend. Residential emissions are primarily associated with the use of solid biofuels for indoor heating.

Disproportionate benefits

A concerning aspect of the study’s findings is the uneven nature of these reductions. The researchers found that counties with higher percentages of Hispanic or Indian American populations experienced relative increases in emissions from various sectors. 

Furthermore, higher median family incomes within a county were linked to greater reductions in emissions across nearly all sectors, except agriculture. These disparities indicate that certain populations have not benefited equally from the overall improvements in air quality.

“Air pollution emissions do not perfectly capture population air pollution exposure, and we also know that neighborhood-level air pollution inequities are common, which we were not able to analyze in this study given the data at hand,” noted study senior author Professor Marianthi-Anna Kioumourtzoglou.

Broader implications 

“In this study, we provide information about potential racial/ethnic and socioeconomic inequalities in air pollution reductions nationwide from major air pollution sources, which can inform regulators and complement local-level analysis,” explained Professor Kioumourtzoglou.

“Policies specifically targeting reductions in overburdened populations could support more just reductions in air pollution and reduce disparities in air pollution exposure,” said Dr. Nunez. 

“This is an important lesson gained from 53 years of Clean Air Act implementation, which is particularly relevant as we develop policies to transition to renewable energy sources, which will have a collateral impact on air quality and, as a result, on public health.”

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—- 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
01-15-2024
U.S. air pollution levels have dropped, but not for everyone
01-15-2024
Forests are becoming less productive due to climate change
01-15-2024
Earth’s oldest organisms ever discovered show dazzling diversity and complexity
01-15-2024
Rare "fossilized skin" discovery is 286 million years old, belongs to an unknown creature
01-15-2024
Water molecule discovery will force textbooks to be rewritten
01-15-2024
Quantum mechanics model discovers hidden patterns in the stock market
01-15-2024
Children's screen time directly linked to autism and ADHD disorders
01-15-2024
Fossils capture a turning point in the evolution of life
01-15-2024
World’s oldest forest discovered close to New York City
01-15-2024
Engineered plant microbiomes: The future of crop protection 
01-15-2024
Eating less is proven to dramatically increase lifespan and slow brain aging
01-15-2024
Paradigm shift: Evolution is not as random as we thought
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved