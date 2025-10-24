U.S. Army identifies a gene that could help resist extreme stress

Army researchers report that identifying a rare gene in the serotonin transporter appears to be linked with stress and stronger resilience during Special Forces survival training.

The work tracked 73 trainees at Camp Mackall in North Carolina during a three week course that tests survival, evasion, resistance, and escape skills.

The team linked changes in self rated resilience to a specific single letter change in DNA within the serotonin transporter gene.

It highlights a potential way to support soldiers exposed to intense stress through better screening, training, and targeted recovery strategies.

Studying stress genes

In a peer reviewed study, soldiers carrying the rs4251417 variant showed a greater increase in self assessed resilience during training.

This variant is a single nucleotide polymorphism, a one letter DNA change that can subtly influence how a gene functions and how the body responds to stress.

Harris R. Lieberman of the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine (USARIEM) led the work. His group studies how physiological stress shapes performance and recovery.

In an Army statement, Lieberman described the Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape course as an ideal environment for studying how people respond to acute stress, noting that it provides real world conditions to observe resilience under pressure.

The variant appeared in 15 percent of volunteers, compared with 9 percent in the general population, per the Army summary. That difference will need larger samples to confirm and replicate across training cohorts.

Why serotonin matters

Serotonin is a neurotransmitter, chemical messenger that helps regulate mood, sleep, and other body functions. It acts throughout the brain and body in coordination.

The serotonin transporter, a protein that recycles serotonin after signaling, helps keep levels in balance and maintains signal timing. It is encoded by SLC6A4, the serotonin transporter gene in humans.

Older work found that variation in this gene relates to stress related mental health risk after disaster. A Hurricane Katrina study reported that serotonin transporter variation was associated with posttraumatic stress symptoms.

Small shifts in transporter activity can change how fast serotonin is cleared from synapses. Those shifts may alter mood recovery after a surge of stress signals.

How the research was done

Researchers followed a cohort of male candidates over a three week training cycle at the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (SWCS). They used the Connor Davidson Resilience Scale, a validated survey of how well people bounce back from stress.

During the captivity phase near the end, their cortisol averaged nearly 10 times baseline. Volunteers who improved on the survey also showed genomic patterns tied to the rs4251417 variant.

The team also tracked mood and dissociation using standard clinical questionnaires. They included the Profile of Mood States (POMS) and the Clinician Administered Dissociative States Scale (CADSS).

The gene change sits within an intron, noncoding stretch inside a gene, which can still influence gene activity. That location supports a possible role in how the gene is switched on or off.

Body’s biological response

When the brain senses danger or pressure, it activates the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, a network linking the brain and endocrine system.

This system triggers the release of cortisol, heightens alertness, and mobilizes energy stores to help the body handle stress.

Over time, repeated activation of this system can wear the body down, affecting mood, sleep, and immune function.

Understanding how genes influence this stress circuit may help scientists design better ways to protect soldiers from burnout and long-term psychological strain.

Next steps for the stress gene

Lieberman emphasized that the results should be viewed as tools to better understand and support people under strain rather than as labels.

He noted that the findings suggest a link between the rs4251417 variant and higher resilience in individuals exposed to intense stress.

The broader literature points to both promise and caution. A meta analysis reported links between serotonin transporter variation and resilience, while noting differences across samples and methods.

Future work could test whether training, sleep, and nutrition interact with genotype to shape outcomes. Studies that include women and more diverse units would help clarify generalizability.

Using genetic data in performance settings also raises policy questions. Any future tools would need clear safeguards so they support care, not gatekeeping.

Caveats to remember

This investigation was correlational, a design that detects relationships but cannot show cause. The volunteers were all men in a selective program, so findings may not generalize to other groups.

Genes rarely act alone in complex traits. Stress responses are often polygenic, shaped by many genes working together with training, sleep, nutrition, and life experience.

Self report measures can be influenced by fatigue, context, and expectations. Replication across multiple classes and sites will be essential, especially under sleep loss and hunger.

Genetic data also intersect with privacy and consent in military contexts. Transparent governance and voluntary participation should anchor any research extensions.

The study is published in Anxiety, Stress and Coping.

