U.S. Army Intelligence study suggests that reincarnation is real

Reincarnation is often viewed as a mystical concept, but could it have a scientific basis?

The universe operates on energy. Everything – from galaxies spiraling in space to thoughts forged in the human mind – involves energy.

Science tells us that energy can be neither created nor destroyed; it simply transfers from one form to another. Applying this principle to consciousness yields staggering possibilities.

Could our consciousness, as energy, be truly immortal, merely transitioning from one existence to another?

A controversial U.S. Army study, declassified in 2003, explores this captivating theory of reincarnation.

Unlocking consciousness and reincarnation

In the early 1980s, Lieutenant Colonel Wayne M. McDonnell undertook a 29-page analysis named “The Gateway Process.”

The goal was to unravel what Army personnel were encountering at a small institute in Charlottesville, Virginia.

This establishment was developing the “Gateway Experience,” a unique training system designed to enhance personal strength, focus, and coherence in a way that would change the fabric of consciousness.

The Gateway’s aim was to take consciousness beyond the physical constraints, even transcending the limitations of time and space. It seems that the purpose was to alter the mind in order to create a kind of psychic spycraft.

The analysis details some well-known techniques, such as hypnosis and transcendental meditation, but also ventures into some less well known methods of investigating consciousness.

But how does this relate to reincarnation?

Cases of reincarnation

Researchers at the Monroe Institute, the center of these mind-stretching exercises, made discoveries that seemed to bolster the case for reincarnation.

“When consciousness returns to the Absolute (Monroe jargon for a realm outside spacetime), it brings with it all the memories it has accumulated through experience in reality,” McDonnell explained.

In other words, memories pass from life to life, thereby supporting the idea of reincarnation.

Renewed interest in this study was sparked by Chicago-based comedian Sara Holcomb.

Holcomb summarized the intriguing findings in a social media post: “We’re pretty sure reincarnation is real. Consciousness is energy and it exists outside of our understanding of reality. And energy … never dies.”

Notably, the University of Virginia Medical School’s Division of Perceptual Studies provided further evidence of over 2,500 professed cases of reincarnation. Remarkably, these cases involved children under five years old who claimed to remember living a previous life.

“Why the kids? It seems they’re the ones that most easily remember their past lives,” noted Holcomb.

The dual purpose of the Gateway study

However, the study was not limited to spiritual discourse on reincarnation and consciousness. It had a second, more strategic purpose.

At the time, Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) was investigating the potential use of paranormal abilities for military intelligence – a field known as psychic spycraft.

Under the leadership of Major General Albert Stubblebine III – a staunch advocate of psychic warfare – was Joe McMoneagle, identified as Remote Viewer No.1.

McMoneagle’s role was to use remote viewing to spy on Russian military bases and gather clandestine intelligence.

His efforts – despite a success rate of around 28 percent – proved crucial for dealing with “the hopeless cases” and in painting an overall intelligence picture.

McMoneagle, now retired, serves on the Board of Advisors and as a trainer for the Monroe Institute.

The psychic spying strategy

The “Gateway Experience” also became a subject of scrutiny for the U.S. Army INSCOM, as part of their exploration of “out of body” experiences for espionage.

“There is a sound and rational basis in terms of physical science parameters for considering Gateway to be plausible in terms of its essential objectives. Intuitional insights of not only personal but of a practical and professional nature would seem to be within the bounds of reasonable expectations,” concluded McDonnell.

He endorsed the “psychic spying” strategy as a practical approach, but he also cautioned about the difficulties in controlling or directing these experiences consistently.

However, the study concluded that more research was necessary for the U.S. intelligence to be able to utilize this process.

McDonnell provided recommendations for potential Gateway studies, though it’s uncertain whether any more research was eventually conducted.

The journey continues

Interestingly, one section of McDonnell’s report – the 25th page – is missing. This has piqued the curiosity of readers who have even started a Change.org petition for the CIA to release it.

The CIA claims never to have had this page, further fueling theories of purposeful omission due to the possible powerful techniques described in the missing document.

The Gateway study opens up a thrilling discussion, not just on the realms of life after life, but on the applications of such phenomena in areas as demanding as military intelligence.

As our understanding and exploration of reality continue to evolve, we might one day unravel these profound mysteries. Until then, the journey continues.

