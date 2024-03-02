Ultra-processed foods are harmful to nearly every part of the body

A comprehensive review of scientific research led by Deakin University has unveiled potential widespread health risks associated with diets rich in ultra-processed foods (UPFs).

The consumption of products like ready meals, sugary cereals, and mass-produced bread is correlated with a heightened risk of 32 health conditions, including cancer, type 2 diabetes, and various mental health issues.

Increased risk of heart disease

These foods, typically laden with unhealthy levels of fat, salt, and sugar while lacking in essential vitamins and fiber, have been convincingly linked to a 50 percent increased risk of mortality due to heart attack or stroke.

The study, the most extensive of its kind, encompassing data from 10 million individuals, indicates that those with the highest consumption of ultra-processed foods face a 40 to 66 percent elevated risk of death from heart disease.

Additional UPF health risks

Additionally, significant associations were found with obesity, respiratory conditions, and sleep disturbances.

Drawing parallels with tobacco, the researchers emphasize the critical need for public health interventions to reduce UPF intake and advocate for the development of consumption guidelines and labeling requirements for ultra-processed foods.

Strict UPF guidelines are needed

Ultra-processed foods are characterized by the inclusion of ingredients uncommon in home cooking, such as artificial chemicals, colorings, sweeteners, and preservatives designed to enhance shelf life.

The researchers propose advertising restrictions and the prohibition of UPF sales in or around educational and healthcare facilities. They urge governments to promote dietary guidelines that favor minimally processed foods and to make fresh, home-prepared meals more affordable and accessible to the populace.

Obesity epidemic

The United Kingdom stands out as the European country with the highest rate of UPF consumption, which constitutes 57 percent of the national diet. These foods are identified as major contributors to the obesity epidemic, imposing an estimated annual cost of £6.5 billion on the National Health Service.

Ultra-processed food in the gut

The industrial processing of ultra-processed foods not only alters the physical structure of food, leading to rapid absorption and spikes in blood sugar, but also impacts satiety and harms the gut microbiome.

This ecosystem of beneficial bacteria plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health, and its disruption by food additives like sweeteners, modified starches, and emulsifiers may further elevate the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Mortality risk

The researchers analyzed 14 review articles from the past three years and categorized the evidence linking UPF consumption to poor health outcomes.

They reported convincing evidence of a 50 percent greater risk of cardiovascular death, a 12 percent increased risk of type 2 diabetes, and a 48-53 percent higher likelihood of developing anxiety associated with higher UPF intake.

The analysis also highlighted a “highly suggestive” link between UPFs and an increased risk of mortality from any cause – obesity, diabetes, sleep issues, and heart disease – with risks ranging from 40 to 66 percent.

Further research is needed

The relationship between UPF consumption and conditions like asthma, gastrointestinal health, certain cancers, and cardiometabolic risk factors remains less clear, indicating the need for further research.

In an editorial, experts from Sao Paulo, Brazil, concluded that diets high in ultra-processed food could potentially harm nearly all body systems, asserting that there is no reason to believe humans can fully adapt to these artificial products.

More about ultra-processed foods

As discussed above, ultra-processed foods have become a staple, offering convenience and long shelf life. These foods undergo extensive processing, transforming original food substances into products barely recognizable from their original state.

Common examples include soft drinks, packaged snacks, reconstituted meat products, and ready-to-eat meals.

Ultra-processed foods often contain high levels of sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats. Manufacturers design these products for longer shelf life, appealing taste, and texture, frequently at the expense of nutritional value.

This results in food items that are calorie-dense yet low in essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber.

Health and environmental impact

The consumption of ultra-processed foods is linked to a range of adverse health outcomes. Studies have shown that diets high in these foods can lead to obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer.

The excessive intake of additives, preservatives, and artificial ingredients found in ultra-processed foods can also disrupt the body’s natural metabolic processes, contributing to health issues.

The production of ultra-processed foods often requires extensive resources, including water, energy, and packaging materials.

The reliance on plastic and other non-biodegradable packaging contributes significantly to environmental pollution and waste.

Furthermore, the industrial processes involved in manufacturing these foods can lead to greenhouse gas emissions, exacerbating climate change.

Making healthier choices

To mitigate the risks associated with ultra-processed foods, individuals can take several steps towards healthier eating habits. Prioritizing whole, minimally processed foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can significantly improve diet quality.

Reading labels carefully to understand the nutritional content and making conscious choices to reduce the consumption of ultra-processed foods are crucial steps in adopting a healthier lifestyle.

To conclude, ultra-processed foods pose significant health and environmental risks. By understanding these dangers and making informed dietary choices, individuals can improve their health outcomes and contribute to a more sustainable food system.

Embracing whole and minimally processed foods not only benefits personal health but also supports the well-being of the planet.

The study is published in the journal BMJ.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–