Ultra-processed foods make our bodies age faster

Did you know that the processed food you enjoy every day might be fast forwarding your biological age? Everyday meals could be dictating the timeline of your life.

Unlike your birthday that tags another year to your age with each cake you cut, biological aging is a more intricate measure. It’s an unforgiving countdown clock showing the health and vibrancy of your body’s components – the organs, tissues, and systems.

Ultra-processed foods and aging

Wondering how your favorite snacks come into the picture? A study by the LUM University of Casamassima has revealed a chilling link between high consumption of ultra-processed foods and hastened biological aging.

Ultra-processed foods seem like the villains in our story, right? But what do they look like? You’d be surprised to know that your daily diet might be full of them.

Ever heard of hydrogenated fats, maltodextrins, or hydrolyzed proteins? These are the unfamiliar substances that make up the ultra-processed foods we chow down without a second thought.

Biological aging on the fast track

Digging into a vast pool of data involving 22,000 participants from the Moli-sani Study, the researchers found that consuming high amounts of ultra-processed foods fast-tracks biological aging.

Essentially, if your meals are full of these foods, your biological clock might be sprinting ahead of your chronological age.

“Our data show that a high consumption of ultra-processed foods not only has a negative impact on health in general, but could also accelerate aging itself, suggesting a connection that goes beyond the poor nutritional quality of these foods,” said study first author Simona Esposito.

Foods that damage human health

Marialaura Bonaccio, a nutritional epidemiologist at the Research Unit of Epidemiology and Prevention-IRCCS Neuromed, elaborated on why these foods can be harmful.

She noted that the mechanisms through which ultra-processed foods can be harmful to human health are not yet entirely clear.

“Besides being nutritionally inadequate, being rich in sugars, salt and saturated or trans fats, these foods undergo intense industrial processing that actually alters their food matrix, with the consequent loss of nutrients and fiber,” said Bonaccio.

“This can have important consequences for a series of physiological functions, including glucose metabolism, and the composition and functionality of the gut microbiota. Also, these products are often wrapped in plastic packaging, thus becoming vehicles of substances toxic to the body.”

Rethinking dietary directions

Should this study be a wake-up call to reevaluate our dietary guidelines?

“This study prompts us once again to reevaluate the current dietary recommendations, that should also include warnings on limiting the intake of ultra-processed food in our daily diet,” said Professor Licia Iacoviello.

“Actually, some nutrient-dense packaged foods can be classified as ultra-processed, and this suggest the need of guiding people towards dietary choices that address also the degree of food processing”.

Cutting processed food consumption

Lowering our intake of ultra-processed foods means transforming not only our individual food habits but also the food environments around us. On a personal level, you can kick-start this change by choosing fresh, whole foods over processed alternatives.

Cooking at home, planning your meals, and understanding food labels are simple steps towards healthier dietary choices.

Public health policies and educational campaigns are also vital in shaping healthier habits on a larger scale.

Engaging with nature

Is there a counterbalance to the deleterious effects of ultra-processed foods? Engaging with nature might offer a path to mitigate the impact.

Numerous studies emphasize the benefits of connecting with natural environments, such as parks and wilderness areas, which can lower stress levels and boost mental well-being.

Physical activities performed in nature, like hiking or gardening, further enhance physiological functions by promoting cardiovascular health and muscular strength.

These benefits complement efforts to reduce the intake of ultra-processed foods, forming a robust defense against accelerated biological aging. Practicing mindful eating in natural settings might not only improve the quality of food choices but also enhance overall life satisfaction.

Education on ultra-processed foods

To promote long-term changes in dietary habits, incorporating culinary education within school curricula becomes essential. Teaching young individuals about nutrition, meal preparation, and the importance of whole foods can lay the groundwork for healthier dietary patterns in adulthood.

Educators can empower students with the skills needed to discern processed from whole foods, encouraging a more conscious approach to eating. Workshops, school gardens, and cooking classes can make learning about food both engaging and practical.

This early intervention promises a future generation adept at making informed dietary decisions, reducing reliance on ultra-processed foods, and potentially mitigating the risks associated with biological aging.

The study is published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

