Ultraprocessed foods pose major health risks - especially for kids

Over the years, food habits have shifted in surprising ways. Many people now rely on quick, ultraprocessed, factory-made food products that promise a convenient fix for busy lives.

A new study led by Eduardo Augusto Fernandes Nilson from Brazil’s Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), explores how certain eating patterns might drive health issues often mistaken as purely genetic or inevitable with age.

Health impacts of ultraprocessed foods

Ultraprocessed foods typically contain synthetic additives and other laboratory-based ingredients instead of fresh items.

They are often higher in sugar and trans fats and sometimes include artificial colors and flavor enhancers. Many researchers say these products are slowly displacing traditional diets in every corner of the globe.

“UPFs affect health beyond the individual impact of high content of critical nutrients (sodium, trans fats, and sugar) because of the changes in the foods during industrial processing and the use of artificial ingredients, including colorants, artificial flavors and sweeteners, emulsifiers, and many other additives and processing aids,” said Dr. Nilson.

“So assessing deaths from all causes associated with UPF consumption allows an overall estimate of the effect of industrial food processing on health.”

Junk food and premature death risk

The analysis found that a 10% uptick in daily ultraprocessed food consumption was linked to a 3% higher risk of premature death. This is particularly unsettling when you think about how common these products are in supermarkets.

High consumption of junk food that promotes cardiovascular disease has been associated with 32 different ailments, including obesity, diabetes, some types of cancer, and depression.

Such a broad impact on well-being has sparked concerns among doctors and policy makers who worry about a potential surge in avoidable health complications.

Ultraprocessed foods take over

Countries with strong traditions of fresh foods are noticing changes in their markets. Although the problem is more visible in wealthier countries, growing economies are catching up. That shift is altering the way people eat, no matter their resources or background.

“It is concerning that while UPF consumption is high but stable in wealthy countries, it’s rising fast in low- and middle-income ones. This highlights the urgent need for global policies that reduce UPF intake and support traditional diets made with fresh, local foods,” said Dr. Nilson.

Need for better labels and regulations

Experts from health organizations worldwide recommend reviewing existing guidelines to include information about the dangers of ultraprocessed food.

Some argue that labels should include clearer warnings. Others say taxes and tighter marketing rules might help curb overconsumption.

Nations where a large part of the diet relies on Nova classified processed products may consider adjustments, such as restricting certain advertising and supporting farms that supply fresh produce to schools.

Policymakers note that any new approach must respect economic realities and culture.

Health issues on the fast track

These findings remind people to watch their food choices. The additives in ultraprocessed options may harm the body in ways that go beyond sugar or fat content alone.

Many consumers expect health problems only after a certain age. Yet these data hint that certain products might fast-track issues that people never see coming.

Even small changes in daily eating patterns might improve long-term health outcomes. Fresh fruits, vegetables, and home-cooked meals could go a long way in reducing exposure to industrial additives. Reducing salty snacks or sugary drinks may help cut the risk of preventable complications later.

Ultraprocessed foods harm children most

Children and teenagers are especially vulnerable to ultraprocessed foods. In many countries, this age group consumes a higher percentage of calories from these products than adults do.

This early exposure may increase their lifetime risk for obesity, diabetes, and other health problems. Many of these foods are aggressively marketed to young people, often in schools or during programming aimed at kids.

Eat less, live more

Nutritionists across many countries have pushed for updated labels and better consumer education. Some recommend focusing on whole foods rather than counting calories.

As a global community, adopting balanced habits that limit synthetic additives could make a substantial difference in quality of life.

Small individual steps like reading ingredient labels can help families decide which products to cut back on. Public health campaigns that center on cultural foods and homemade recipes might also nudge people toward better choices.

The study is published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

