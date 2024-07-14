Ultrasound waves can enhance mindfulness and brain health

Ultrasound technology is now at the forefront of modulating the brain’s natural phenomena, such as daydreaming, random fantasizing, and spontaneous thoughts, which open doors to creativity and reflection.

While it might seem unusual to attempt to control or modify these free-flowing thoughts, a new development in neuroscience aims to do just that.

The goal isn’t to stifle our creative channels but to enhance our ability to stay present and mindful in the moment.

Researchers from the prestigious University of Arizona have discovered that low-intensity ultrasound technology can be used to non-invasively modulate a specific region of the brain associated with activities like daydreaming, memory recall, and future envisioning.

Ultrasound tech and brain networks

The focus of this technological intervention is the default mode network (DMN), a connected system of brain areas that are particularly active during introspective activities, such as daydreaming.

Utilizing a specific low-intensity ultrasound technology, termed “transcranial-focused ultrasound” or TFUS, the researchers aimed to subtly alter this network.

Brian Lord, lead author of the study and postdoctoral researcher in the University of Arizona’s Department of Psychology, proudly stated: “We are the first to show that the default mode network can be directly targeted and noninvasively modulated.”

Lord further clarified that one area of the DMN, the posterior cingulate cortex, plays a significant role in how the mind engages with experiences.

This network brings stories to life in our minds, revives past memories, and carves future scenarios.

Narratives, mindfulness, and the now

Fascinating as this narrative forming process is, it does not come without potential drawbacks.

Lord pointed out that while it contributes to a cohesive sense of oneself, such constant internal narrative-making can thwart our ability to be truly present in each moment.

To combat this, Lord’s team employed TFUS to stimulate specific brain areas noninvasively, with millimeter precision.

TFUS carries an advantage over other noninvasive brain stimulation methods such as transcranial electrical stimulation and transcranial magnetic stimulation, due to its capacity to penetrate below the cortex.

Thirty participants underwent TFUS stimulation targeted at the posterior cingulate cortex of the DMN.

To measure the effects, functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) was used to observe changes in brain activity.

Participants reported on their feelings and experiences before and after the TFUS treatment.

Ultrasound’s impact on brain health

The experiment concluded that TFUS could reduce the brain’s connectivity within the DMN and influence participants’ mindfulness and subjective experiences, including their sense of self and perception of time.

“The best part is you are using a minimal amount of energy to alter brain activity. You are just giving a gentle push to the brain with low-intensity ultrasound,” explained Lord.

The potential benefits are profound. The ability to target and alter brain networks widens the doors to unique precision therapeutics, medical treatments specifically tailored to an individual’s characteristics, lifestyle, and environment. Plus, it paves the way to possibly treat mood disorders like depression and anxiety.

“Unlike neuroimaging techniques where you can only make correlations with brain activity, noninvasive stimulation tools like TFUS allow you to probe the brain and develop causal models,” Lord said. “That’s a really powerful thing for the whole field of neuroscience.”

Future directions and ethical considerations

As promising as TFUS technology is, it also brings forth important ethical considerations.

The ability to modulate brain activity noninvasively raises questions about consent, privacy, and potential misuse. It’s crucial that the field sets stringent guidelines to ensure that such powerful tools are used responsibly.

Researchers and ethicists must work hand-in-hand to create a framework that upholds the integrity of both scientific exploration and individual rights.

Moreover, future research should aim to explore the long-term effects of TFUS on brain networks and behavior.

While initial studies are promising, understanding the sustained impact of this technology will be vital for its integration into therapeutic practices.

Continued collaboration across disciplines, including neuroscience, psychology, and ethics, will be essential to harness the full potential of TFUS while safeguarding human well-being.

This research from the University of Arizona opens new possibilities in the field of neuroscience, potentially revolutionizing our approach to mindfulness and mental health.

The study is published in the journal Frontiers in Human Neuroscience.

